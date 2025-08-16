Rainford sets the pace for WSR BMW in FP2

West Surrey Racing's Charles Rainford hits the front in second practice at Knockhill.

Charles Rainford - West Surrey Racing
West Surrey Racing's Charles Rainford will go into Knockhill British Touring Car Championship qualifying as the driver to beat after setting the quickest time in second practice.

Rainford defied his inexperience in BTCC machinery around the infamous Scottish circuit by clocking a 50.787s lap, which was good enough to beat Toyota Gazzoo Racing UK's Aron Taylor-Smith by just 0.020s.

Restart Racing's Dan Lloyd led a four-strong Hyundai lockout in third and was closely followed by FP1 pacesetter and championship leader Tom Ingram in fourth.

Team Vertu's Senna Proctor and Restart Racing's Chris Smiley were the last of the Hyundai runners to make the top-ten order in fifth and sixth. Just 0.078s covered the quartet of i30Ns.

West Surrey Racing's Daryl DeLeon was the second of the BMW runners with the seventh fastest time ahead of NAPA Racing UK duo Dan Rowbottom and Dan Cammish in eighth and ninth.

Home hero Aiden Moffat ensured three out of the four BMWs made the top-ten FP2 order in tenth, while reigning champion Jake Hill could only manage a time good enough for 14th.

Elsewhere, three-time champion Gordon Shedden failed to set a representative time after his Toyota Corolla suffered technical issues during the final practice running.

Title contender Ash Sutton was another to struggle in FP2 and ended the session in 19th.

