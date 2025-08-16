BTCC Knockhill: Practice Results (2)
Full practice results (2) ahead of qualifying for round 19 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.
West Surrey Racing's Charles Rainford lowered the benchmark ahead of qualifying after topping the final British Touring Car Championship practice at Knockhill.
FP1 pacesetter Tom Ingram was fourth fastest, behind Toyota Gazzoo Racing UK's Aron Taylor-Smith and Restart Racing's Dan Lloyd in second and third.
Home hero Gordon Shedden failed to set a representative time after his Toyota Corolla suffered technical issues during FP2.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|50.787s
|2
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|50.807s
|3
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|50.918s
|4
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|50.982s
|5
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|50.986s
|6
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|51.001s
|7
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|51.085s
|8
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|51.116s
|9
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|51.155s
|10
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|51.155s
|11
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|51.163s
|12
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|51.165s
|13
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|51.293s
|14
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|51.306s
|15
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|51.389s
|16
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Cupra Leon
|51.554s
|17
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|51.611s
|18
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|51.637s
|19
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|51.669s
|20
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|Cupra Leon
|52.095s
|21
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Cupra Leon
|53.272s
|22
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|1m05.386s
