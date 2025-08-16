BTCC Knockhill: Practice Results (2)

Full practice results (2) ahead of qualifying for round 19 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.

Charles Rainford - West Surrey Racing
Charles Rainford - West Surrey Racing

West Surrey Racing's Charles Rainford lowered the benchmark ahead of qualifying after topping the final British Touring Car Championship practice at Knockhill.

FP1 pacesetter Tom Ingram was fourth fastest, behind Toyota Gazzoo Racing UK's Aron Taylor-Smith and Restart Racing's Dan Lloyd in second and third.

Home hero Gordon Shedden failed to set a representative time after his Toyota Corolla suffered technical issues during FP2.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARTIME
1Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330e M Sport50.787s
2Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport50.807s
3Daniel LloydRestart RacingHyundai i30N50.918s
4Tom IngramTeam VertuHyundai i30N50.982s
5Senna ProctorTeam VertuHyundai i30N50.986s
6Chris SmileyRestart RacingHyundai i30N51.001s
7Daryl DeLeonWSRBMW 330e M Sport51.085s
8Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST51.116s
9Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST51.155s
10Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330e M Sport51.155s
11James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport51.163s
12Adam MorganTeam VertuHyundai i30N51.165s
13Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST51.293s
14Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport51.306s
15Tom ChiltonTeam VertuHyundai i30N51.389s
16Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingCupra Leon51.554s
17Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon51.611s
18Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport51.637s
19Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST51.669s
20Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with EsidockCupra Leon52.095s
21Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingCupra Leon53.272s
22Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport1m05.386s

