BTCC Knockhill: Practice Results (2)

West Surrey Racing's Charles Rainford lowered the benchmark ahead of qualifying after topping the final British Touring Car Championship practice at Knockhill.

FP1 pacesetter Tom Ingram was fourth fastest, behind Toyota Gazzoo Racing UK's Aron Taylor-Smith and Restart Racing's Dan Lloyd in second and third.

Home hero Gordon Shedden failed to set a representative time after his Toyota Corolla suffered technical issues during FP2.