Joan Mir relief as dreadful unwanted MotoGP streak ends in Austria

Joan Mir took a season-best sixth at the Austrian MotoGP.

Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Joan Mir scored his best result of the MotoGP season so far in the Austrian Grand Prix with sixth place.

The Honda HRC Castrol rider said afterwards that it was the kind of potential he felt he had in other races, but was only able to realise at the Red Bull Ring.

Mir and Johann Zarco's 15 crashes this season was the most of any rider, before the Austrian MotoGP.

Mir has eight DNFs in 13 grands prix, including three in a row before Austria where he was finally able to finish.

“At the end, we could finish a race,” Joan Mir laughed when speaking to MotoGP.com after the race in Austria.

“We gave 100 per cent.

“I think that in a couple of races we had this potential, but for some reason we couldn’t put the result together. Here, we managed to do that so I’m happy.

“Thank you to the team for the work that they’ve done during this weekend, it was a very positive one.

“Hopefully soon we get some upgrades on our package and we are able to make that step that we miss.”

Luca Marini: Last to 13th

After showing promising pace in MotoGP Practice on Friday, 13th for Luca Marini is a fairly underwhelming result, but he explained that it came after a comeback that was necessary after falling to last at the start.

“All weekend we have had really good pace and I was looking forward to the race today because I was expecting something,” he said.

“We lost some time at the start and I got sent wide at turn one and was last at one point.

“From there I just put my head down and focused on making as many overtakes as possible.

“Like we have seen in the past, when you have to come through the field it gets complicated and you arrive to a limit.

“It was an enjoyable race and we take the positives to Hungary to keep checking our new parts.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
32m ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Brad Binder's KTM damaged: Raul Fernandez “sent me to wave to the fans!”
53m ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
KTM struggler seeking old trait from Ducati heyday despite season-best result
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BTCC Race Report
Hill dominates race three to secure Knockhill double
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
BTCC Results
BTCC Knockhill: Round 21 - Race Results
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez bemoans a MotoGP punishment which isn't fair
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Joan Mir relief as dreadful unwanted MotoGP streak ends in Austria
1h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher tells Oscar Piastri which key error will cost him the F1 title
1h ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
MotoGP Feature
Ducati disparity highlighted by Austrian MotoGP rider ratings
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia leads Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Revealed: What Valentino Rossi said to Casey Stoner on Austrian MotoGP grid
2h ago
Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner