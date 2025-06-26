Michael Rutter “on the road to recovery” after Isle of Man TT crash

Michael Rutter is “on the road to recovery” after his crash at the Isle of Man TT.

Michael Rutter. Credit: Facebook/Michael Rutter Racing.
Michael Rutter. Credit: Facebook/Michael Rutter Racing.

Motorcycle racing veteran Michael Rutter is “back at home on the road to recovery” following his crash at the Isle of Man TT.

53-year-old Rutter - a six-time winner at the Isle of Man TT, including in the Supertwin class in 2017 - contested only the Supertwin class at this year’s edition of the famous Manx road race, but crashed during the class’ second race and sustained a spinal fracture.

He was taken to Noble’s Hospital, then transferred to Liverpool’s Walton Centre, but has now been able to return home to continue his recovery.

“We are very happy to let you all know that Michael [Rutter] is now back at home on the road to recovery, and getting some much needed rest now that the medical teams have done their bit,” a statement posted to Rutter’s Facebook page on 17 June reads.

“All of us at Bathams AJN Racing would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been part of Michael’s care so far and to everyone for their kind words and well wishes.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the reaction and are sorry we can’t get back to everyone, but all the messages have been read and are very much appreciated.”

