Ferrari have a 13-year-old British prodigy to follow in Lewis Hamilton's path

British karter Noah Baglin joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in March - and hopes to follow in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton.

At just 13, Baglin has an exciting career in motorsport ahead of him.

He drives for the Prema karting outfit, which was set up to run F1 juniors.

Baglin started his karting career in 2019, winning the MSA Le Conti Cup.

He’s recently enjoyed more notable success, winning the British Open ‘O Plate’.

Baglin also bagged a top three finish in the IAME World Finals at Le Mans.

2023 also proved to be a fruitful year, racing in Italy, as he won the ACI & Trofeo Delle Industrie championship.

Similarly, in 2024, as the highest placed rookie and becoming the number one in the FIA karting ranking.

His excellent results attracted Ferrari's attention, and they signed him to their junior programme.

Baglin isn’t the first Briton to be part of the programme.

Ollie Bearman rose, making his F1 debut with the Scuderia at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Callum Ilott was also part of the FDA, but didn’t get an F1 chance, plying his trade in IndyCar.

Ferrari Driver Academy Graduates to F1

Founded in 2009, Jules Bianchi was the first driver part of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

The Frenchman made his F1 debut in 2013 with Manor.

Bianchi excelled in his rookie season and looked on course to be a Ferrari driver one day.

However, Bianchi’s Ferrari career was cut short after he tragically passed away due to the injuries he sustained at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez was also part of the FDA, making his debut with Sauber in 2011.

However, Perez left the organisation after switching from Sauber to McLaren in F1 for 2013.

Charles Leclerc, Mick Schumacher, and Bearman have also participated in the programme.

Leclerc continues to spearhead Ferrari’s F1 team, while Bearman is at Haas - a Ferrari customer team.