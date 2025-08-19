Is this Formula 1's most improved driver?

Alex Albon feels he has been consistent and maxising each opportunity in what he considers his best season in his F1 career.

Alex Albon, Williams
Alex Albon, Williams
© XPB Images

Alex Albon believes 2025 has been his best season in Formula 1 so far, having played an important role in Williams’ rise up the pecking order.

Albon has enjoyed incredible form in the first half of the year, breaking inside the top-five on three different occasions to grab eighth position in the championship standings, comfortably ahead of his next midfield rival, Nico Hulkenberg.

Eighth place also marks the best position he has held since he finished seventh in his only full season with Red Bull in 2020.

Asked if 2025 has been his best campaign since he made his F1 debut in 2019, the 29-year-old said: “I would say so, yeah. So far. Let's see how the second half of the year goes but I think I've been driving well.

"I don't think it's been so different to my other years, but I feel like I've been consistent, taking my opportunities when I can, not making mistakes, which is always a good sign and at the same time I also have the car that allows me to score the points.

“I don't think that was necessarily the case when I first joined Williams, but nowadays we've made such big steps. I also feel confident in the car, it goes both ways. You drive better because the car is better to drive.”

Alex Albon “proud” of Williams

Williams has made a major leap with the FW47, climbing from ninth in the championship last year to fifth at the midway point of 2025.

Albon has scored 54 points out of the team’s tally of 70, having capitalised on every major opportunity to cement its position at the front of the midfield.

While Carlos Sainz has struggled to convert his race pace into pure race results after splitting with Ferrari at the end of the year, Albon’s consistently has propelled the Grove-based team to its best season since 2016.

The Anglo-Thai driver credited Williams for the progress it made this year and for ensuring it maximised the performance from its improved package at every opportunity.

“Really proud of everyone," he said. "I feel like as a team we've made a huge step and we've had the results to back it.

"I feel like we've optimised pretty much every race we've been able to finish and it's been one of those years where everything is in that good flow state and we just go to every weekend scoring points.”

Albon has also won the praise of his employer, with Williams team principal James Vowles claiming that he has “stepped up” his performance every year and “hasn’t put a foot wrong” in 2025.

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez prediction is music to the ears of Pecco Bagnaia
41m ago
Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
Is this Formula 1's most improved driver?
42m ago
Alex Albon, Williams
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu switches to four wheels to take on world’s most legendary racetrack
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu driving BMW at Nurburgring Nordschleife. Credit: Instagram/Toprak Razgatlioglu.
F1 Feature
McLaren stars shockingly miss out on No1 spot | 2025 F1 mid-season driver ratings
1h ago
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and George Russell
F1 News
McLaren would “struggle to get out of Q1” if F1 rules stay, a tech chief claims
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta explains why KTM boss Pit Beirer called an important meeting
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Explained: Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on being Max Verstappen’s teammate
1h ago
Nico Hulkenberg and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri told "he is not your mate, he's your biggest rival"
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
MotoGP rival pinpoints area Marc Marquez made “the difference” in Austrian Grand Prix
1h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Austrian MotoGP Sprint start “dangerous, everybody was super lucky”
3h ago
Start of 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint (Dorna).