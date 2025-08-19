Is this Formula 1's most improved driver?

Alex Albon believes 2025 has been his best season in Formula 1 so far, having played an important role in Williams’ rise up the pecking order.

Albon has enjoyed incredible form in the first half of the year, breaking inside the top-five on three different occasions to grab eighth position in the championship standings, comfortably ahead of his next midfield rival, Nico Hulkenberg.

Eighth place also marks the best position he has held since he finished seventh in his only full season with Red Bull in 2020.

Asked if 2025 has been his best campaign since he made his F1 debut in 2019, the 29-year-old said: “I would say so, yeah. So far. Let's see how the second half of the year goes but I think I've been driving well.

"I don't think it's been so different to my other years, but I feel like I've been consistent, taking my opportunities when I can, not making mistakes, which is always a good sign and at the same time I also have the car that allows me to score the points.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I don't think that was necessarily the case when I first joined Williams, but nowadays we've made such big steps. I also feel confident in the car, it goes both ways. You drive better because the car is better to drive.”

Alex Albon “proud” of Williams

Williams has made a major leap with the FW47, climbing from ninth in the championship last year to fifth at the midway point of 2025.

Albon has scored 54 points out of the team’s tally of 70, having capitalised on every major opportunity to cement its position at the front of the midfield.

While Carlos Sainz has struggled to convert his race pace into pure race results after splitting with Ferrari at the end of the year, Albon’s consistently has propelled the Grove-based team to its best season since 2016.

The Anglo-Thai driver credited Williams for the progress it made this year and for ensuring it maximised the performance from its improved package at every opportunity.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Really proud of everyone," he said. "I feel like as a team we've made a huge step and we've had the results to back it.

"I feel like we've optimised pretty much every race we've been able to finish and it's been one of those years where everything is in that good flow state and we just go to every weekend scoring points.”

Albon has also won the praise of his employer, with Williams team principal James Vowles claiming that he has “stepped up” his performance every year and “hasn’t put a foot wrong” in 2025.