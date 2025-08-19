Johann Zarco joked that “maybe I was waiting 8 Hours” after being left at the back of a four-rider battle in Sunday’s Austrian MotoGP.

The LCR Honda star, who won the prestigious Suzuka endurance race alongside Takumi Takahashi during the summer break, admitted he hadn’t realised it was the last lap when he crossed the line just 0.056s behind Franco Morbidelli in 12th.

“I was a bit disappointed that I could not stay with the group in front of me after a good start, also to save fuel, but I clearly didn't have the pace this weekend,” Zarco said.

“I was never able to get better control of the rear grip… Even before opening the throttle, you're already sliding.

“When you know you can get out of a corner well, you also get more freedom going into a corner.

"During the race, I didn't have this freedom because if I missed an apex, I lost even more. This was the most difficult.

“I tried to stay with Alex Marquez, but couldn't do it. I could stay with Morbidelli, and wanted to overtake him, but I expected that he would attack Alex and Raul [Fernandez].

“I just didn't see it was the last lap. I saw L5, L3… Maybe I was waiting for 8 hours! Because a 40-minute race was too short today!”

Zarco now joins his rivals in heading straight to Hungary and the unknown challenge of Balaton Park.

“I'm curious to discover the track, but we will have the [usual] top riders on top,” Zarco said.

“Overall the Ducati riders, I think Pirro did a good test with the MotoGP, plus they all rode with the Panigale, so for sure they will have an advantage.

“But with the experience all the MotoGP riders have, even those of us that didn't try the track can adapt very quickly.”

Zarco starts the weekend having lost eighth in the MotoGP championship to Red Bull Ring podium finisher Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati).