Toprak Razgatlioglu switches to four wheels to take on world’s most legendary racetrack

Toprak Razgatlioglu has hit the track at the legendary Nurburgring – on four wheels!

Toprak Razgatlioglu driving BMW at Nurburgring Nordschleife. Credit: Instagram/Toprak Razgatlioglu.
With WorldSBK currently in the middle of its summer break, Toprak Razgatlioglu has taken advantage of the time off to head to the Nurburgring.

The German venue is a previous fixture on the WorldSBK calendar, but Razgatlioglu was uninterested in the ‘GP’ layout and instead took to the infamous Nordschleife.

The Nordschleife is open to motorcyclists, although with a 26-point lead in the World Superbike standings at present it would perhaps be a tough situation to explain to the likes of BMW Motorrad Motorsport director Sven Blusch or Shaun Muir, Team Principal of the factory BMW team, that he’s going to be unavailable in Magny-Cours at the beginning of September because he crashed a street bike at the Nurburgring and ended up in a fence.

As such, Toprak Razgatlioglu hit the track in a BMW four-wheeler, but the on-board video posted to his Instagram page shows there was clearly no lack of ‘push’ from the 72-time WorldSBK race winner.

While at the Nurburgring, the Turkish star, who next year will head to MotoGP with the Pramac Yamaha team, was also able to meet with fellow BMW racers Rene Rast and Kelvin van der Linde – both of whom have shared a BMW M4 with former Yamaha MotoGP racer Valentino Rossi this year; Rast at the Spa 24 Hours, and van der Linde as a part of the three-man #46 World Endurance Championship entry from Team WRT.

Razgatlioglu will be back in WorldSBK action next month as Magny-Cours hosts the French Round – round nine of the 2025 season. 

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

