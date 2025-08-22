Jonathan Rea “failed negotiation” to change WorldSBK teams, but a new door opens

Jonathan Rea is still unsure of where he will be riding next season.

There are plenty of options within the 2026 World Superbike Championship rider line-up for Rea, at least on paper.

His disappointing two-year stint with Yamaha is expected to end because his contract is over, and he is looking elsewhere.

The exits of Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) and Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) have caused a major shake-up which is still unfolding.

Danilo Petrucci has confirmed he will swap Barni Ducati for BMW, as Razgatlioglu’s replacement.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But Rea’s negotiation to jump on the Barni team’s Ducati in 2026 has “failed,” Speedweek report.

It is thought that the Italian team’s inability to effectively communicate in English means they prefer alternatives to Jonathan Rea.

There could be another Ducati available in the yellow of Go Eleven because Andrea Iannone’s future is uncertain.

New option emerges for Jonathan Rea?

A second BMW could become vacant, representing a fresh chance for Rea to snare a good bike in the WorldSBK.

Michael van der Mark, currently Razgatlioglu’s teammate, will lose his race seat next season, Speedweek report.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

That means Razgatlioglu’s replacement Petrucci needs a fresh face alongside him.

Rea is not necessarily top of the wish list for BMW.

They will likely have an eye on the evolving situation of Jack Miller in MotoGP, and whether he needs to drop into WorldSBK.

Rea, now aged 38, has claimed just a single podium in his ill-fated spell at Yamaha since leaving Kawasaki.

He told Crash.net earlier this summer: “I know how good that feels, to go through a season like I’ve had, how good it feels to stand on top of the podium, so it’s motivating to try and work to get back there.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“When I came here [to Yamaha] I knew I needed a change, I knew I needed a new challenge, but it was a bigger challenge than I expected.

“I enjoyed riding the bike from lap one.

“Even Toprak, who really flattered the bike after so many years, it took him quite some time, even quite the way into his first season, to be super-strong.

“Locatelli, a similar way – he’s six years with the team and he’s just won his first race.

“So, okay, I can’t use that as comfort, but I have to take confidence in myself that I’ve won a hell of a lot of races and championships, and not to lose sight of this moment in time.”