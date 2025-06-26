Star-studded entry list for 2025 Southern 100 features top TT names

A number of major names from the Isle of Man TT, including Michael Dunlop, spearhead the solo entry list for this year’s Southern 100 races.

Road racing will return to the Isle of Man next month from 7-10 July at the Billown circuit on the south of the island.

And competition is set to be fierce as a star-studded list of riders descend on the island for the meeting in July.

Spearheading the entry list in the solo class is Michael Dunlop, who returns to the Southern 100 as a 33-time Isle of Man TT winner.

He will go up against this year’s Superbike TT winner Davey Todd, who is the reigning solo champion at the Southern 100 and is aiming for a third on the bounce.

They will be joined by Dean Harrison, a three-time winner at Billown along with Dunlop, who comes to the event off the back of his first TT victories since 2019 when he took the Superstock double for Honda.

Other big names from the TT taking part in the Southern 100 include Dominic Herbertson, Mike Browne, Sam West, Paul Jordan and Jamie Coward.

Coward missed the TT due to injury.

As well as the solos, 19 Sidecar outfits are entered to compete in the three-wheel races at the Southern 100 this year.

Reigning TT Sidecar champions Ryan and Callum Crowe head the entry list, while Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley confirmed their participation on a borrowed outfit following the destruction of their machine in a TT practice crash.

The 2025 Southern 100 begins with a practice session on the evening of Monday 7 July, with roads closing at 6pm before a newcomers session gets going shortly afterwards.

Action continues on Tuesday 8 July from 6pm to 9:40pm, which includes the first races, and again on Wednesday. The event concludes on Thursday 10 July.

Contingency sessions have been put in place for the Wednesday from 9:30am to 12pm and Thursday from 6pm to 8:30pm if the organisers need.