Glenn Irwin set for surgery after Snetterton BSB injury, recovery timeline unconfirmed

The PBM Ducati team has confirmed that Glenn Irwin is set to have surgery on his sacrum after crashing in practice at the Snetterton BSB.

Irwin high-sided exiting turn nine during the final BSB free practice session on Saturday morning at Snetterton, and was taken to hospital following an initial medical check at the circuit medical centre.

At hospital in Norwich, Irwin was found to have fractured his sacrum: a triangular bone at the base of the spine which sits between the two hip bones in the pelvis.

In a video posted to social media on Saturday evening, the Northern Irish rider confirmed that he’d “smashed” his sacrum, but indicated at that time that surgery could’ve been avoided.

By now, it’s apparent that surgery will be required for Irwin, as made clear by the PBM team in a statement posted to social media.

“After lengthy discussions with his medical team, Glenn [Irwin] is scheduled to undergo surgery on his sacrum (pelvic region) this Thursday morning,” the statement from the PBM team reads.

“We understand the serious nature of this injury and our heartfelt thoughts and best wishes are with Glenn during this difficult time.

“Following the procedure, we’ll be focusing on his recovery with an intensive rehabilitation plan. Until that gets underway, it’s not possible to predict a timeline for his recovery and his return to the Hager PBM Ducati team and the British Superbike Championship.

“We know Glenn will be greatly missed from the BSB grid, and we’re truly grateful for the overwhelming support and kind messages we’ve received.”

The statement adds that the team is searching for a “suitable” replacement for Irwin.

“The understanding from the sponsors and the series organisers at this difficult time is also most appreciated, and the team is working hard on finding a suitable stand-in rider with the aim of being back on track at Knockhill,” the statement reads.