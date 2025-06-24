Felipe Drugovich emerges as possible Cadillac F1 contender alongside Valtteri Bottas

Felipe Drugovich is in the running to join Cadillac as a possible F1 teammate to Valtteri Bottas in 2026.

According to Autosport, if Cadillac opt for a less experienced second F1 driver, Drugovich is their first choice.

The Brazilian has been Aston Martin’s test and reserve driver since winning the FIA Formula 2 title in 2022.

However, Drugovich has failed to land a full-time drive since his F2 triumph.

Drugovich has shown flashes of pace during his various FP1 outings for Aston Martin and is highly regarded within the Silverstone-based outfit.

The Brazilian has no chance of ever racing for Aston Martin unless Fernando Alonso or Lance Stroll miss a race through injury.

Stroll withdrew from the Spanish Grand Prix - but due to the timing of it being after qualifying, Drugovich couldn’t replace him.

Drugovich is now in the frame to join the F1 grid in 2026 with Cadillac.

However, it’s not clear-cut.

Cadillac’s options for 2026

According to the report, Bottas is at the top of their wishlist.

Earlier this year, F1 reporter Lawrence Barretto claimed that Sergio Perez was the favourite to land one of the Cadillac seats.

Bottas’ continued involvement in F1, acting as Mercedes’ test and reserve driver, has impressed Cadillac’s senior management.

Cadillac hope to sign one driver in the coming weeks, ahead of the F1 summer break.

Talk of a second driver could continue into September.

Perez remains in the frame, but as a possible teammate to Bottas.

If Cadillac wants a less experienced option, Drugovich is first in line.

Mick Schumacher and Zhou Guanyu are also on the market.

Schumacher hasn't been in F1 since being dropped by Haas at the end of the 2022 season.

The German is part of the Alpine stable, representating the French brand in the World Endurance championship.

Zhou is a Ferrari reserve and test driver.

The Chinese driver was dropped by Sauber at the end of 2024.