Respected F1 observer Peter Windsor believes Lewis Hamilton has to make a “radical” change over the summer break to turn his season around with Ferrari.

Hamilton endured a torrid weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion failed to qualify inside the top 10 and struggled in the race.

Hamilton was lapped by race winner Lando Norris in a forgettable race, finishing 12th overall.

The 40-year-old was upset when speaking to the media after qualifying and the grand prix.

Hamilton called himself “absolutely useless” after qualifying, even suggesting Ferrari should consider changing drivers.

He delivered another abject interview after the race, sending a cryptic message about what was happening at Ferrari behind the scenes.

Windsor, who worked for Williams and Ferrari in the 1990s, questioned Hamilton’s responses.

He also called on Hamilton to understand “why he’s not driving the way he should”.

“For a guy who is a seven-time world champion and to be on the retainer that he’s on, to be saying this and feeling this, even if he was saying it sarcastically, he shouldn’t be saying that,” Windsor said on his YouTube channel.

“He shouldn’t be answering the question for a start, and beyond that, he needs to be thinking about why he’s not driving the way he should.”

Hamilton needs to focus on being a “pure racing driver”

Understandably, Lewis Hamilton is under pressure to deliver at Ferrari.

He was brought in as Ferrari’s big-money signing to potentially win the team a title.

Ferrari haven’t tasted F1 title success since 2008, when they won the constructors’ championship.

Windsor thinks Hamilton should go back to basics and focus on being a “pure racing driver.”

“It’s all to do with the money, the brand, and the thing that started at Ferrari dressing up in the black kit and the F40 instead of just being ultra-focused on being a racing driver at Ferrari,” he added.

“Just enjoying the privilege and be nothing but a hyper-focused racing driver. That’s what he needs to do over the August break.

“It’s very difficult for Lewis to do, to strip himself of the brand that he’s become and just become a pure racing driver. It needs to be something as radical as that.”