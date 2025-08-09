Danny Kent “can fight for a win” after second place in Thruxton race one

Danny Kent got his Thruxton weekend off to a strong start after dominating Friday practice, topping both British Superbike sessions.

It was unexpected to see the McAMS rider settle for eight in qualifying, sat in the pits with his helmet off and baseball cap on, but Kent seemed assured of his race pace after the work done on day one.

That came to fruition over the opening 20 laps of action , with Kent managing the unpredictable nature of the race and ever revolving door of race leaders in a wide open race:

“It was a tough one - temperatures were really high out there. The problem is we’ve all got our game plan going into the race and Thruxton always throws up some surprises. From what I’ve been told, it was great racing.

I just wanted to get to the front as soon as possible and sort of control it as much as possible. I sort of felt when I was sat behind people, I was having a few moments on the front, which - I’ve not had any problems like that all weekend, So I’m really happy to get another podium for McAMS Racing.

Kent is hoping to use the data gained from his first outing at Thruxton to fine tune his Yamaha ahead of the two Sunday races:

“It’s really, really important for us to get 20 laps under our belt now, so we can go and look at the data, see what small changes we can try to improve on for tomorrow’s races. But, no, like I said, overall really happy to get another podium”.

The #52 is hopeful that Thruxton will follow a similar pattern to the 2024 weekend where he hit the podium in third in the sprint, then going one better with a podium in race three - with a rostrum visit already achieved on Saturday this time out:

“I don’t think that’s the limit at all. I think it’s very similar to race one of last year. Then if you look look at the pace from race one to race three, race three was nearly 0.7s faster than what it was in race one, but that’s just natural. You know, we’ll all go back now. We’ll all open the laptops and see what small changes we can do to find some extra grip, but either way, the team have worked mega. I feel great on the bike - just one small area I want to work on . We can get that done the I feel like we can fight for a win”.