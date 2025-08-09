2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (1)

The first British Superbike race of the Thruxton weekend saw a race that was mainly wide open with many lead changes eventually won by a well timed break by Kyle Ryde.

Kyle Ryde was on pole for the first time this season, and was looking to emulate his performance from last season at the track, where he won the first race from the top spot on the grid.

Intermediately losing the lead, the Nitrous Competitions rider sat in the pack watching the lead change over and over ahead, biding his time.

Over the closing laps the reigning champion slowly worked his way up to second, then into the lead on lap seventeen, attempting to pull the pin and gain a gap that would last for the last three turns around the track.

Pressure came from behind with Max Cook hunting down the #1 bike, then Danny Kent tried to make up the gap left on the last lap, but the reigning champion had done enough, timing his run to perfection to lead over the line by 0.179s.

The win is Ryde’s second of the season and the second at Thruxton, matching that race one win form 2024. Victory also continues Yamaha’s winning run at the track with 13 consecutive wins for the manufacturer, who have dominated at Thruxton since 2019 (where Josh Brookes took an win for Ducati and Andrew Irwin for Honda).

Danny Kent had dominated Friday, then was confident enough in his race pace and plan to settle for eighth in Q2, ending the session back in the garage. Like most at the front of the race Kent had a spell in the lead and was in the thick of the action, on his way to second for McAMS Yamaha.

It was a different manufacturer in third, with the final podium spot going to an all-action Max Cook.

Rapidly moving forward from sixth on the grid, the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki rider was battling for first with Charlie Nesbitt when he had contact - his front tyre on Nesbitt’s rear - which saw his front lock hard. Cook stayed upright but dropped back to eight to start lap six.

Undeterred the #30 fought back, and his green machine was again on the move in the closing stages when he locked the front and rear in quick succession.

Cook again stayed on board for the final lap, but was out of the battle for the win, completing the podium - his first of the season and the second of his career- with the first coming in the sprint at Thruxton last season.

Tommy Bridewell had his own spell in the lead but fell off to eighth before staging a comeback in the close front group for fourth for Honda Racing UK, pulling clear of his teammate Andrew Irwin who finished fifth.

The second Honda had attention from previous race leaders Nesbitt and Iddon, with the MasterMac rider taking the chequered flag sixth and the second Kawasaki taking seventh.

Bradley Ray launched from second and a massive start saw him lead at turn one, indicating it may be business as usual. After leading for much of the opening lap the Raceways Yamaha rider struggled in the chicane section, dropping back - with damage limitation taking the title leader to eighth.

Leon Haslam had filled the final front row spot but immediately went the wrong way. The Moto Rapido Ducati rider battled back into the lead group, but pushing hard saw him run wide - it was deemed the #91 had not lost enough time and a two second penalty was added to his time in ninth.

Rory Skinner spent much of the race fighting for the final points places before digging deep for a final push on the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati, rising through the pack top complete the top ten.

2025 British Superbikes Round 6 - Thruxton - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) 25m 38.918s 2 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.179s 3 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.793s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +2.979s 5 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +4.141s 6 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +4.295s 7 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +4.445s 8 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +4.681s 9 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +5.904s 10 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +6.280s 11 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +6.637s 12 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +8.176s 13 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +8.381s 14 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +8.809s 15 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +9.018s 16 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +12.613s 17 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +13.880s 18 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +17.934s 19 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +18.151s 20 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +24.041s 21 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +30.173s 22 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +30.607s 23 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +38.141s 24 Danny Webb GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +46.259s 25 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NLD TAG Honda (Honda) +46.462s 26 Gabriele Giannini ITA Sencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia) DNF

That run took the Scottish rider past Scott Redding for Hager PBM Ducati in eleventh, with Josh Brookes running his own fightback for twelfth for DAO Racing.

The final points on offer went to Storm Stacey in 13th for Bathams AJN Racing as the top BMW, Billy McConnell in 14TH FOR C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing and Fraser Rogers in 15th for TAG Honda.

Glenn Irwin just missed out as he returned from injury and got to grips with the Yamaha at Nitrous Competitions, three and a half seconds behind in 16th.

The battle for top rookie reached the line next with Scott Swann one place ahead of John McPhee in 17th and 18th respectively.



Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Lap record: Josh Brookes (Ducati, 2019) 1m 14.655s

New lap record: Kyle Ryde (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 14.143s

Thruxton in 2024:

Round 7:

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 O’Halloran, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Vickers, 3 O’Halloran)

Race 2: 1 Vickers (2 Cook, 3 Kent)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 McConnell)



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements



There were two replacements announced ahead of the Thruxton round.

Italian CIV Championship contender Gabriele Giannini was keeping the DAO Racing seat warm for Lee Jackson following his Brands Hatch crash - he was the only faller in race one.

Former Moto3 and 125cc rider Danny Webb sat in for Lewis Rollo at Sencat by Swan Racing Aprilia to help aid his recovery, finishing 24th

Championship Standings

Ray retains his overall lead, but it is cut by a further ten points after Ryde’s win, with Ray now on 230 twenty four ahead of Ryde on 206.

Skinner remains third overall with 156 points, Haslam fourth on 145 points, with Kent still fifth but closing on 134 points.

The rookie standing s remain unchanged as neither gained a point with McPhee on 29 and Swann on 27 points.

