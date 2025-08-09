Max Cook “felt like Marquez” after super saves at Thruxton

Max Cook got his Thruxton weekend off to the best possible start with a podium finish in the first race of the weekend in British Superbikes.

The AJN Steelstock rider had only previously been on the podium once - also at Thruxton - in the 2024 sprint race.

The opener on Saturday saw the Kawasaki rider straight into the mix, and experiencing a series of ‘scary moments’ as he hot the limit at the front of the race.

That came to fruition over the opening 20 laps of action ,

The first came when racing Charlie Nesbitt for the lead, as contact between the #30 front and the rear of the Honda saw smoke and Cook nearly out of the race:

“It was an awesome Thruxton race, I’m just so happy to be on the podium to be fair. Obviously the good thing is that we get two more races as well.

So those scary moments which I had just then, we can smooth out the bike and adjust it in a way and I can come more prepared as well tomorrow to hopefully go one step better or two steps better even.

But, yeah those scary moments, they just catch me out because there’s some really strong headwind up at the top of the track. The Kawasaki hooks up really nicely. Honestly the grip that it gives you on corner exit is so good, whereas, perhaps the other guys, it doesn’t.

So I was kind of trying to just use my own line going around the outside of Charlie at the time, and then, when he came across in front of me, I just got sucked in. It’s like my brakes didn’t work!”

Cook reiterated how much of a role the headwind played, adding to the slipstream effect when his differing line took him too Nesbitt instead of around:

“Honestly it’s was like all that headwind that just went into the back of him - and I was really lucky to stay on.

Obviously I didn’t panic, it was all under control, you can’t really believe me but it was - promise!

And then I rode it back and managed to just chip away at it again”.

Cook had all the work to do again, bit soon arrived back at the front of the race, this time biding his time and choosing to make his move with race leaders, Kyle Ryde and Danny Kent:

“Then I sat in about fourth comfortably for a bit and then when I’ve seen Kyle and Danny drop the gun, I thought now’s my time to go. So that’s when I made it a bit of a step forward. I was just letting the bike have it. I was just full gas everywhere on the last bit.

I had another enormous moment in that final chicane, just fully lost the front. Felt like Marquez. Probably didn’t look like it!

I just folded the front waiting for it to come back, but you know, it’s my third year with the bike now, with Kawasaki and I understand it so well that I know exactly where the limit is and that proved it there and it was good that it was on TV and really, really happy I brought it home and in third place and give the guys some silverware - really boost the team up as well this weekend”.

With just his second BSB podium in the bag, adding to his second place in race two last season, Cook was enjoying the home atmosphere and ready to celebrate before going again from pole for the sprint tomorrow:

“So, by far, probably the best day racing I’ve has in a very long time. And it’s sort of my home circuit too, so I’ve got a lot of family outside waiting and stuff. I’m sure we’ll have a great evening tonight”.