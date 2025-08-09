2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Qualifying Results

British Superbikes qualifying for the sixth round at Brands Thruxton went to Kyle Ryde after he set an early record lap of Thruxton.

The Nitrous Competitions rider was on track for just four laps, with his early hot lap of 1m 14.143s a new record of Thruxton and fast enough to see him sat comfortably in the pits watching the session unfold.

The lap ended Bradley Ray’s run of qualifying session pole, having sat on the top spot on the grid for all the opening races at the past five rounds.



Ray was second in the session for Raceways Yamaha, just 0.175s slower after a push to lift himself our of eighth in the last five minutes. Ray then too returned to the garage.

Leon Haslam was the best of the progression riders, after tyre choice saw him in Q1 by the smallest of margins. Gaps were again minuscule as there was only four thousandths between his best for Motor Rapido Ducati and Ray ahead on the timesheets.

Fourth went to Charlie Nesbitt, making his move feom twelfth with fourt minutes remaining as he chased down the bikes in front, with Glenn Irwin directly ahead of the MasterMac Honda rider.

Tommy Bridewell briefly lead the way at the start of the session before that lap tumbled down the timing screens. Back on track for a second attack, the Honda UK rider claimed fifth.

The second row is completed by Max Cook. After being one of three riders o leave the pit lane later than the rest, along with Rory Skinner (12th) and Josh Brookes (15th) the green machines spent much of the fifteen minutes on track riding together, with Cook the best of the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki duo in sixth, with teammate Christian Iddon ninth.

Between them on the grid will be Andrew Irwin, seventh quickest after coming through Q1 top for Honda Racing UK, with Danny Kent resigned to his eighth place start, sat in his McAMS garage with his baseball cap on as the session drew to a close.

Rookie Scott Swann impressed, with his late lap moving him up to sixth, strong enough to hold on to a top ten start for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Racing Honda.

2025 British Superbikes Round 6 - Thruxton - Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) 1m 14.143s 2 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.175s 3 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.179s 4 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.356s 5 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.394s 6 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.466s 7 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.468s 8 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.494s 9 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.523s 10 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +0.616s 11 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.686s 12 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.708s 13 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +0.930s 14 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +1.263s 15 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.493s Q1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 16 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) 1m 15.295s 17 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m 15.367s 18 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 15.608s 19 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) 1m 15.748s 20 Gabriele Giannini ITA Sencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia) 1m 15.788s 21 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) 1m 16.183s 22 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) 1m 16.240s 23 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) 1m 16.299s 24 Danny Webb GBR DAO Racing (Honda) 1m 16.803s 25 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 1m 17.103s 26 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 17.153s

The riders involved in most of the headlines heading into the weekend at the Hampshire track will be further down the grid.

Scott Redding, now permanently at Hager PBM Ducati was off the pace after a long spell away from a ride at Thruxton, qualifying eleventh.

Coming back from injury and with a new Yamaha to get to grips with, Glenn Irwin eased through Q1 to finish the second session 14th.



Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Lap record: Josh Brookes (Ducati, 2019) 1m 14.655s

New lap record: Kyle Ryde (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 14.143s

Thruxton in 2024:

Round 7:

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 O’Halloran, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Vickers, 3 O’Halloran)

Race 2: 1 Vickers (2 Cook, 3 Kent)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 McConnell)

Q1: Glenn Irwin progresses on return

As expected Glenn Irwin and Haslam both progressed, Irwin had set what was at the time the second best time of the weekend to sit top after shadowing his brother Andrew, returning to the pits, with Haslam also able to get an early lap and return to his garage.

Glenn Irwin BSB, 2025,Thruxton © Ian Hopgood Photography

Billy McConnell, a front row starter and podium finisher at Thruxton in 2024, went for the same tactic, and had a more nervous wait in the final spot, with Andrew Irwin on fire when back on track after the delay - moving into the top spot after a purple sector filled final effort, which was then the best time of the weekend - a 1m 14.823s lap, though that was to be smashed in Q2.

That saw McConnell miss out, starting 16th for C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing.

John McPhee was also closing in on the Australian at a track he has no experience at, but fell just short, placing fifth for 17th on the grid for MasterMac Honda.

The session also saw an issue for Jamie Davis (25th), frustrated with his hands off the handlebar, as he experienced a late technical issue.

Lee Jackson is out of Thruxton following his Brands Hatch crash. DAO Racing have brought in Gabriele Giannini (20th) as his replacement. The Italian, who currently sits second in the CIV Italian Championship, caused a brief red flag after running too tight and over the grass, depositing debris over the track.

Lewis Rollo is also out of action to allow recovery = the Sencat by Swan Racing Aprilia seat is filled by former Moto3 and 125cc rider Danny Webb (24th).

