2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the sixth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Thruxton, which saw Kyle Ryde break Bradley Ray’s run to claim pole position.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
© Ian Hopgood Photography

British Superbikes qualifying for the sixth round at Brands Thruxton went to Kyle Ryde after he set an early record lap of Thruxton.

The Nitrous Competitions rider was on track for just four laps, with his early hot lap of 1m 14.143s a new record of Thruxton and fast enough to see him sat comfortably in the pits watching the session unfold.

The lap ended Bradley Ray’s run of qualifying session pole, having sat on the top spot on the grid for all the opening races at the past five rounds.


Ray was second in the session for Raceways Yamaha, just 0.175s slower after a push to lift himself our of eighth in the last five minutes. Ray then too returned to the garage.

Leon Haslam was the best of the progression riders, after tyre choice saw him in Q1 by the smallest of margins. Gaps were again minuscule as there was only four thousandths between his best for Motor Rapido Ducati and Ray ahead on the timesheets.

Fourth went to Charlie Nesbitt, making his move feom twelfth with fourt minutes remaining as he chased down the bikes in front, with Glenn Irwin directly ahead of the MasterMac Honda rider.

Tommy Bridewell briefly lead the way at the start of the session before that lap tumbled down the timing screens. Back on track for a second attack, the Honda UK rider claimed fifth.

The second row is completed by Max Cook. After being one of three riders o leave the pit lane later than the rest, along with Rory Skinner (12th) and Josh Brookes (15th) the green machines spent much of the fifteen minutes on track riding together, with Cook the best of the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki duo in sixth, with teammate Christian Iddon ninth.

Between them on the grid will be Andrew Irwin, seventh quickest after coming through Q1 top for Honda Racing UK, with Danny Kent resigned to his eighth place start, sat in his McAMS garage with his baseball cap on as the session drew to a close.

Rookie Scott Swann impressed, with his late lap moving him up to sixth, strong enough to hold on to a top ten start for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Racing Honda.

2025 British Superbikes Round 6 - Thruxton - Qualifying
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)1m 14.143s
2Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.175s
3Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.179s
4Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.356s
5Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.394s
6Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.466s
7Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.468s
8Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.494s
9Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.523s
10Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+0.616s
11Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.686s
12Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.708s
13Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+0.930s
14Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+1.263s
15Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.493s
  Q1  
PosRiderNatTeamTime
16Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)1m 15.295s
17John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 15.367s
18Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)1m 15.608s
19Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)1m 15.748s
20Gabriele GianniniITASencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia)1m 15.788s
21Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)1m 16.183s
22Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)1m 16.240s
23Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)1m 16.299s
24Danny WebbGBRDAO Racing (Honda)1m 16.803s
25Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1m 17.103s
26Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)1m 17.153s

The riders involved in most of the headlines heading into the weekend at the Hampshire track will be further down the grid.

Scott Redding, now permanently at Hager PBM Ducati was off the pace after a long spell away from a ride at Thruxton, qualifying eleventh.

Coming back from injury and with a new Yamaha to get to grips with, Glenn Irwin eased through Q1 to finish the second session 14th.


Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Lap record: Josh Brookes (Ducati, 2019) 1m 14.655s
New lap record: Kyle Ryde (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 14.143s

Thruxton in 2024:

Round 7:

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 O’Halloran, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Vickers, 3 O’Halloran)

Race 2: 1 Vickers (2 Cook, 3 Kent)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 McConnell)

Q1: Glenn Irwin progresses on return

As expected Glenn Irwin and Haslam both progressed, Irwin had set what was at the time the second best time of the weekend to sit top after shadowing his brother Andrew, returning to the pits, with Haslam also able to get an early lap and return to his garage.

Glenn Irwin BSB, 2025,Thruxton
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2025,Thruxton
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Billy McConnell, a front row starter and podium finisher at Thruxton in 2024, went for the same tactic, and had a more nervous wait in the final spot, with Andrew Irwin on fire when back on track after the delay - moving into the top spot after a purple sector filled final effort, which was then the best time of the weekend - a 1m 14.823s lap, though that was to be smashed in Q2.

That saw McConnell miss out, starting 16th for C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing.

John McPhee was also closing in on the Australian at a track he has no experience at, but fell just short, placing fifth for 17th on the grid for MasterMac Honda.

The session also saw an issue for Jamie Davis (25th), frustrated with his hands off the handlebar, as he experienced a late technical issue.

Lee Jackson is out of Thruxton following his Brands Hatch crash. DAO Racing have brought in Gabriele Giannini (20th) as his replacement. The Italian, who currently sits second in the CIV Italian Championship, caused a brief red flag after running too tight and over the grass, depositing debris over the track.

Lewis Rollo is also out of action to allow recovery = the Sencat by Swan Racing Aprilia seat is filled by former Moto3 and 125cc rider Danny Webb (24th).
 

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar Results
IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Practice Two Results
53m ago
Colton Herta at the Grand Prix of Portland
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (1)
58m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton tell-tale sign spotted that has knock-on effect to Ferrari F1 woe
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP overachiever so far? Eye-opening names rival Alex Marquez
1h ago
Alex Marquez
IndyCar News
Christian Lundgaard and Santino Ferrucci handed penalties ahead of IndyCar Portland race
1h ago
Christian Lundgaard will take a six place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change.

More News

F1 News
One F1 driver braced for “painful” second half of F1 2025 season
3h ago
Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto
MotoGP News
Honda hunt down Aprilia and KTM as MotoGP's development battle gets serious
3h ago
Marini, Zarco, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Here's how Alex Palou can claim his fourth IndyCar title at Portland
4h ago
Here's how Palou can win his fourth title in Portland.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Qualifying Results
4h ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
F1 News
Fernando Alonso told an under-the-radar tweak will provide big Aston Martin gains
5h ago
Fernando Alonso