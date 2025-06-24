F1 pundit names ‘impressive’ rookie who’s ‘on the same trajectory’ as Oscar Piastri

F1 pundit Davide Valsecchi believes Kimi Antonelli is on the same “trajectory” as Oscar Piastri.

Antonelli scored his maiden F1 podium finish last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Italian finished third in Montreal, becoming the third-youngest podium finisher in the sport’s history.

Antonelli’s rookie season hasn’t been plain sailing with reliability issues hampering his progress.

Antonelli also has the daunting task of going up against George Russell, who has been one of F1’s standout performers this year.

Speaking on the Red Flags podcast, Valsecchi sees similarities between Antonelli and Piastri.

Piastri started his F1 career with McLaren in 2023 and has steadily improved year-on-year.

The Australian sits top of the 2025 F1 drivers’ standings in his third season, 22 points ahead of teammate Lando Norris.

“I know that in this Formula 1 probably, to get there in the speed in qualifying, you need to have a bit of experience, because Piastri has shown that,” Valsecchi said.

“That in the first year, was not so competitive and the second one was better and now he’s the best, or one of the best. So, the trajectory that he’s having is quite impressive and he’s the third youngest man being on [the] podium in Formula 1. That means something.”

Antonelli has advantage being at Mercedes

Given the different pressures, Valsecchi feels that Antonelli has an advantage in being at Mercedes rather than Ferrari.

The Italian press is notoriously tough on Ferrari, with rumours swirling ahead of the last race in Canada about team boss Fred Vasseur’s future.

“When the driver is not mature enough to be a world star, they’re already putting huge pressure [the Ferrari fans], and then come on. ‘Did you hear the interview from Kimi Antonelli, that he said this and that?’ 16 years old, come on,” he added.

“Let him live, you understand what I mean? Working for another team that is foreign in Italy, for sure, has been a huge advantage for Antonelli and I’m glad that he is racing for Mercedes.”