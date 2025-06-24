F1 pundit names ‘impressive’ rookie who’s ‘on the same trajectory’ as Oscar Piastri

One F1 rookie has been compared to Oscar Piastri

Kimi Antonelli ahead of Oscar Piastri
Kimi Antonelli ahead of Oscar Piastri

F1 pundit Davide Valsecchi believes Kimi Antonelli is on the same “trajectory” as Oscar Piastri.

Antonelli scored his maiden F1 podium finish last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Italian finished third in Montreal, becoming the third-youngest podium finisher in the sport’s history.

Antonelli’s rookie season hasn’t been plain sailing with reliability issues hampering his progress.

Antonelli also has the daunting task of going up against George Russell, who has been one of F1’s standout performers this year.

Speaking on the Red Flags podcast, Valsecchi sees similarities between Antonelli and Piastri.

Piastri started his F1 career with McLaren in 2023 and has steadily improved year-on-year.

The Australian sits top of the 2025 F1 drivers’ standings in his third season, 22 points ahead of teammate Lando Norris.

“I know that in this Formula 1 probably, to get there in the speed in qualifying, you need to have a bit of experience, because Piastri has shown that,” Valsecchi said.

“That in the first year, was not so competitive and the second one was better and now he’s the best, or one of the best. So, the trajectory that he’s having is quite impressive and he’s the third youngest man being on [the] podium in Formula 1. That means something.”

Antonelli has advantage being at Mercedes

Given the different pressures, Valsecchi feels that Antonelli has an advantage in being at Mercedes rather than Ferrari.

The Italian press is notoriously tough on Ferrari, with rumours swirling ahead of the last race in Canada about team boss Fred Vasseur’s future.

“When the driver is not mature enough to be a world star, they’re already putting huge pressure [the Ferrari fans], and then come on. ‘Did you hear the interview from Kimi Antonelli, that he said this and that?’ 16 years old, come on,” he added.

“Let him live, you understand what I mean? Working for another team that is foreign in Italy, for sure, has been a huge advantage for Antonelli and I’m glad that he is racing for Mercedes.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
27m ago
Felipe Drugovich emerges as possible Cadillac F1 contender alongside Valtteri Bottas
Felipe Drugovich
BSB News
1h ago
Glenn Irwin set for surgery after Snetterton BSB injury, recovery timeline unconfirmed
Glenn Irwin, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
1h ago
F1 pundit names ‘impressive’ rookie who’s ‘on the same trajectory’ as Oscar Piastri
Kimi Antonelli ahead of Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
1h ago
Max Quiles “has something special” but “don’t put pressure on the young talent” - Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Max Quiles embrace in parc ferme, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Details emerge over crucial Ferrari floor upgrade for Austrian GP
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen hailed for “old-style fighting and driving” despite closing on F1 race ban
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1 News
3h ago
Valtteri Bottas pinpoints two key factors behind Lewis Hamilton’s slow Ferrari adaptation
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda “looks certain” to lose Red Bull drive as rumours swirl
Yuki Tsunoda
IndyCar News
4h ago
All you need to know about IndyCar’s new chassis and engine plans for 2028
Road America
WSBK News
4h ago
Yamaha looking for Jonathan Rea to “adapt his style” to WorldSBK R1
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.