2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (2)

British Superbikes began day two at Thruxton with the sprint race, which dropped to an eight lap dash after a red flag, won by Danny Kent for the first time this season.

Kent was on pole for the restart, after working his way to the front of the battle in the original start.

From there it was Christian Iddon who lead into turn one, with Kyle Ryde the longest rider at the front of the race.

The McAMS Yamaha rider made his race winning move with a resurgent Bradley Ray in the lea. Leaving the door wide open late in the race the #52 pounced, with enough room for Ryde to follow through behind.

The final corners saw the duo battle to the line, with the reigning champion lining up a move at Church - Kent was ready and pulled in to block the move, then run a tighter line to the chequered flag to cross the finish first - by just 0.097s.

For Kent, it is his second career win, and first in the dry after taking a wet victory at the end of 2024 at Brands Hatch. The result continues the Yamaha dominance at Thruxton, this was a 14th consecutive win for the manufacturer.

Ryde did his title charge no harm after moving past rival Ray for Nitrous Competitions, with the #28 completing an all Yamaha podium. Looking invigorated by his higher fifth on the grid for the restart, Ray was back on the podium in third for Raceways Yamaha - and back up to speed setting a new race lap record in his time on track.

Christian Iddon did his best to keep up with the Yamaha bikes but was dropped, just under half a second behind and the best of the rest for Kawasaki on his AJN Steelstock bike.

After his hectic performance at the front of race one,Max cook earned pole for the original start, but lost out on the restart, which he began from fourth. Dropping to sixth, the second Kawasaki made it back to his teammate, but with just eight laps no further progress was possible.

Andrew Irwin was the best of the Honda UK Racing riders in sixth, one place below his seasons best of fifth form race one.

There was clear air to Scott Redding who was a solo seventh on track for PBM Ducati, the highest placed bike for the manufacturer, with a small gap back to Moto Rapido Ducati rider Leon Haslam, The #91 had been fastest in morning warm-up but did not have a soft tyre left for the race, harming his chances.

Rory Skinner completed the stream of Ducati’s over the line, ninth for Cheshire Mouldings, holding off MasterMac Honda’s Charlie Nesbitt to the line, completing the top ten.

2025 British Superbikes Round 6 - Thruxton - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) 10m 04.869s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.097s 3 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.232s 4 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.697s 5 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +1.032s 6 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.332s 7 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +2.297s 8 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +2.508s 9 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +2.670s 10 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.786s 11 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +3.942s 12 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +4.089s 13 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +8.764s 14 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +8.942s 15 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +9.005s 16 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +9.556s 17 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +10.744s 18 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +10.787s 19 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +15.344s 20 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +15.727s 21 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +20.676s 22 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NLD TAG Honda (Honda) DNF

Tommy Bridewell was down the grid in twelfth after his time penalty from before the red flag, gaining one place over the shortened distance for eleventh on the second Honda Racing entry, with Billy McConnell a close twelfth.

The remaining points went to the man on the grid with the most Thruxon wins Josh Brookes in 13th for DAO Racing, Storm Stacey, the top BMW for Bathams AJN in 14th and Glenn Irwin, picking up his first score on his return from injury and switch to Yamaha in 15th on the second Nitrous Competitions bike.

John McPhee was out of luck in 16th but the top rookie in the race, ahead of Scott Swann in 18th.

Official British Superbike Thruxton Records:

Lap record: Josh Brookes (Ducati, 2019) 1m 14.655s

New lap record: Kyle Ryde (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 14.143s

Thruxton in 2024:

Round 7:

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 O’Halloran, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Vickers, 3 O’Halloran)

Race 2: 1 Vickers (2 Cook, 3 Kent)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 McConnell)



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Jaimie van Sikkelerus was the only rider not to see the chequered flag from the shortened restart.

The red flag came out for a big crash involving Former Moto3 and 125cc rider Danny Webb (who was replacing Lewis Rollo at Sencat by Swan Racing Aprilia) and Blaze Baker at turn four, Cobb. Baker walked away soon after incident, while Webb was treated trackside. Both were taken to the medical centre while debris was removed from the track.

By then Fraser Rogers was already a faller, off at Seagrove on lap one. The Tag Honda rider was knocked out of contention by Tommy Bridewell, who put his hand up to apologise for the contact, with Rogers in no shape to notice. The former champion was handed a two second long lap equivalent penalty for causing the crash.

Italian CIV Championship contender Gabriele Giannini was recruited by DAO Racing to fill in for the injured Lee Jackson following his Brands Hatch crash but retired early with a technical issue.

Both riders were not eligible for the restart.

Championship Standings

Ray’s early season advantage was cut again, down from 24 to 22 points, with Ray on 244 and Ryde on 222.

Behind Skinner stays third on 163, Haslam fourth on 153 and Danny Kent closes in again, moving onto 152 points after his win.

No points finishes sees the rookie standings unchanged, with McPhee two points ahead of Swann.

