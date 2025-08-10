2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (3)

British Superbikes at Thruxton concluded with the feature race, which saw Danny Kent pick up his first ever BSB double after a patient, well timed move for the lead took him to victory.

Starting second, tyres were an issue at a track notorious for eating rubber, with the sun out and temperatures up, so the McAMS rider was happy to sit around fourth, revealing in parc ferme he went down a gear lower than usual to help with tyre life.

His wait paid off, with Bradley Ray churning out laps in the lead. Kent pounced through the final section on the penultimate lap, having rode around Christian Iddon at the start of the lap to beb ready to pounce.

The #52 was under Ray, who was wide through the club chicane section again, with Kent the lead Yamaha on the final lap. Once ahead Kent was clean, smooth and tidy to win by 0.196 for a first double for rider and team, continuing the Yamaha win dominance at Thruxton.

Ray had lost a small part of his bike earlier in the race while battling with Iddon out front, but that didn’t seem to cause a problem as the Raceways rider improved again, once again able to lead a race on his way to second, increasing his title lead again.

Iddon broke the Yamaha dominance, taking his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki to third for his first podium of the 2025 season.

Kyle Ryde had been a part of the lead group, and looking for a way into the lead when he was squeezed on all sides on lap thirteen to the chicane, seeing him drop from third to eighth.

The Nitrous Competitions rider immediately fought back, quickly passing Andrew Irwin, and Tommy Bridewell, with the lead group in the distance.

After a charge forward, Scott Redding dropped off the back of the group, aiding the reigning champions damage limitation run, taking him to fifth with a final pass.

Charlie Nesbitt was the top Honda in sixth for MasterMac, pulling clear of the battle for sixth.

That was lead over the line by Moto Rapido Ducati rider Leon Haslam, just ahead of Andrew Irwin, the top Honda UK rider in seventh, with Redding dropping all the way down to eighth for PBM Ducati.

Max Cook placed ninth on the second Kawasaki, with Bridewell inside the top ten on the second Honda Racing UK bike.



2025 British Superbikes Round 6 - Thruxton - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) 25m 31.286s 2 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.196s 3 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.338s 4 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.512s 5 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.874s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +2.286s 7 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +2.443s 8 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +3.461s 9 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +3.787s 10 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +4.219s 11 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +5.478s 12 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +6.797s 13 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +9.193s 14 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +9.351s 15 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +9.967s 16 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +11.938s 17 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +13.090s 18 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +14.576s 19 Gabriele Giannini ITA DAO Racing (Honda) +20.642s 20 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +21.107s 21 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +28.063s 22 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +42.118s 23 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) DNF 24 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) DNF

Scott Swann enjoyed a late run forward into the points, climbing to eleventh at the chequered flag, the top rookie for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Racing.

Rory Skinner was one of several rider s to cut the chicane while on the limit, but the only one not to get a penalty, holding twelfth for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

The remaining points went to Billy McConnell in 13th, Josh Brookes in 14th and Storm Stacey in 15th.

Glenn Irwin missed out in 17th as he continued to get to grips with Yamaha machinery on his return from injury, now with Nitrous Competitions.

John McPhee was 18th after his two second equivalent penalty was applied for his shortcut.

Official British Superbike Thruxton Records:

Lap record: Josh Brookes (Ducati, 2019) 1m 14.655s

New lap record: Kyle Ryde (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 14.143s

Thruxton in 2024:

Round 7:

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 O’Halloran, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Vickers, 3 O’Halloran)

Race 2: 1 Vickers (2 Cook, 3 Kent)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 McConnell)



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Luke Hedger was also penalised for a shortcut, but then fell out of contention.

Jamie van Sikkelerus retired to the pits.

After the sprint, Danny Webb (in for Lewis Rollo at Sencat Aprilia) sustained a dislocated shoulder and concussion and Blaze Baker suffered concussion, so both were declared unfit for race three.

That left Gabriele Giannini as the only replacement rider in race three, in at DAO Racing for Lee Jackson, finishing 19th.



Championship Standings

Ray clawed four points back in the title hunt, with his 260 total leaving Thruxton 26 ahead of Ryde, on 234.

Danny Kent’s second win saw him up two places to third, on 170, with Rory Skinner and Leon Halsam competing the overall top five.

Swann’s points finish saw him move ahead of McPhee in the rokkie standings, now on 32 to the Scotsman's 29 total.