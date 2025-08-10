2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (3)
Results from race three, round six of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Thruxton, where the final race was again won by Danny Kent.
British Superbikes at Thruxton concluded with the feature race, which saw Danny Kent pick up his first ever BSB double after a patient, well timed move for the lead took him to victory.
Starting second, tyres were an issue at a track notorious for eating rubber, with the sun out and temperatures up, so the McAMS rider was happy to sit around fourth, revealing in parc ferme he went down a gear lower than usual to help with tyre life.
His wait paid off, with Bradley Ray churning out laps in the lead. Kent pounced through the final section on the penultimate lap, having rode around Christian Iddon at the start of the lap to beb ready to pounce.
The #52 was under Ray, who was wide through the club chicane section again, with Kent the lead Yamaha on the final lap. Once ahead Kent was clean, smooth and tidy to win by 0.196 for a first double for rider and team, continuing the Yamaha win dominance at Thruxton.
- 2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (2)
- 2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (1)
Ray had lost a small part of his bike earlier in the race while battling with Iddon out front, but that didn’t seem to cause a problem as the Raceways rider improved again, once again able to lead a race on his way to second, increasing his title lead again.
Iddon broke the Yamaha dominance, taking his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki to third for his first podium of the 2025 season.
Kyle Ryde had been a part of the lead group, and looking for a way into the lead when he was squeezed on all sides on lap thirteen to the chicane, seeing him drop from third to eighth.
The Nitrous Competitions rider immediately fought back, quickly passing Andrew Irwin, and Tommy Bridewell, with the lead group in the distance.
After a charge forward, Scott Redding dropped off the back of the group, aiding the reigning champions damage limitation run, taking him to fifth with a final pass.
Charlie Nesbitt was the top Honda in sixth for MasterMac, pulling clear of the battle for sixth.
That was lead over the line by Moto Rapido Ducati rider Leon Haslam, just ahead of Andrew Irwin, the top Honda UK rider in seventh, with Redding dropping all the way down to eighth for PBM Ducati.
Max Cook placed ninth on the second Kawasaki, with Bridewell inside the top ten on the second Honda Racing UK bike.
|2025 British Superbikes Round 6 - Thruxton - Race Results (3)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing (Yamaha)
|25m 31.286s
|2
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.196s
|3
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.338s
|4
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.512s
|5
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+0.874s
|6
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+2.286s
|7
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+2.443s
|8
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|+3.461s
|9
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+3.787s
|10
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+4.219s
|11
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)
|+5.478s
|12
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+6.797s
|13
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|+9.193s
|14
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+9.351s
|15
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+9.967s
|16
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+11.938s
|17
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+13.090s
|18
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+14.576s
|19
|Gabriele Giannini
|ITA
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+20.642s
|20
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+21.107s
|21
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+28.063s
|22
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+42.118s
|23
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|DNF
|24
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|DNF
Scott Swann enjoyed a late run forward into the points, climbing to eleventh at the chequered flag, the top rookie for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Racing.
Rory Skinner was one of several rider s to cut the chicane while on the limit, but the only one not to get a penalty, holding twelfth for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.
The remaining points went to Billy McConnell in 13th, Josh Brookes in 14th and Storm Stacey in 15th.
Glenn Irwin missed out in 17th as he continued to get to grips with Yamaha machinery on his return from injury, now with Nitrous Competitions.
John McPhee was 18th after his two second equivalent penalty was applied for his shortcut.
Official British Superbike Thruxton Records:
Lap record: Josh Brookes (Ducati, 2019) 1m 14.655s
New lap record: Kyle Ryde (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 14.143s
Thruxton in 2024:
Round 7:
Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 O’Halloran, 3 McConnell)
Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Vickers, 3 O’Halloran)
Race 2: 1 Vickers (2 Cook, 3 Kent)
Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 McConnell)
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
Luke Hedger was also penalised for a shortcut, but then fell out of contention.
Jamie van Sikkelerus retired to the pits.
After the sprint, Danny Webb (in for Lewis Rollo at Sencat Aprilia) sustained a dislocated shoulder and concussion and Blaze Baker suffered concussion, so both were declared unfit for race three.
That left Gabriele Giannini as the only replacement rider in race three, in at DAO Racing for Lee Jackson, finishing 19th.
Championship Standings
Ray clawed four points back in the title hunt, with his 260 total leaving Thruxton 26 ahead of Ryde, on 234.
Danny Kent’s second win saw him up two places to third, on 170, with Rory Skinner and Leon Halsam competing the overall top five.
Swann’s points finish saw him move ahead of McPhee in the rokkie standings, now on 32 to the Scotsman's 29 total.