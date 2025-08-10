Feisty Toprak Razgatlioglu lands first blow on critics who “discredit” him

Toprak Razgatlioglu knows what to expect when he swaps paddocks

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu is aware that criticism will arrive when he races in MotoGP next season.

Razgatlioglu is making the exciting switch from the World Superbike Championship, meaning he will be one of the most scrutinised riders on the 2026 MotoGP grid.

Among the vast challenges are different tyres, a different bike spec, new rivals and swapping a BMW for a Yamaha in the Pramac team.

Razgatlioglu is a two-time WorldSBK, reigning from last year’s glory, and he currently tops the standings again.

Toprak Razgatlioglu expects to be discredited in MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

But he knows it will be a different story when he joins the elite motorcycle racers in the world next year.

“Here in WorldSBK I can move from box to box or hospitality to hospitality without any problems,” Razgatlioglu told GPOne.

“I know that in the other paddock there are quite different dynamics but I am ready to deal with all that and to confront any scenario that comes in front of me.

“In WorldSBK if it goes wrong I will find myself fighting for a podium. In MotoGP I won’t even see it because I will have to maybe fight for a 13th place, as well as eighth or fifth.

“I am aware of everything that awaits me, which is that it will not be easy at all, and that many people will discredit me because I will no longer get the results I get today.

“But this is my biggest challenge and why I chose to cultivate the dream of MotoGP.”

Razgatlioglu will reportedly be given a massive boost in his adaptation because BMW are willing to let him test the Yamaha earlier than planned.

Because he will not be a rival to them in 2026, they are happy to help out.

It means Razgatlioglu will arrive at the postseason test with some data and laps already gained.

How he will fare next season is one of the hottest topics in the sport.

Much will depend on Yamaha, and their developing package.

They are developing a V4 engine but don’t have a confirmed race debut for it yet.

Fabio Quartararo, their factory star, has piled pressure onto Yamaha to build him more competitive machinery which would also assist Razgatlioglu.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Rins MotoGP exit rumour has Jack Miller on high-alert
33m ago
Alex Rins
F1 News
Evolving Lando Norris attribute feted as ‘what McLaren have lacked’
33m ago
Lando Norris
IndyCar News
David Malukas calls his AJ Foyt IndyCar a "rocket ship" after Portland qualifying
1h ago
David Malukas will start fourth in the 2025 IndyCar Portland race.
IndyCar News
'If we can't get the IndyCar championship tomorrow, it's ok' says unbothered Alex Palou
2h ago
Alex Palou in Portland.
MotoGP News
Feisty Toprak Razgatlioglu lands first blow on critics who “discredit” him
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari conspiracy theory denied by ex-F1 driver
2h ago
Leclerc, Hamilton
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (2)
3h ago
Danny Kent, 2025, BSB, Thruxton
IndyCar News
Alex Palou "has won it already" says Pato O'Ward on IndyCar championship despite starting on pole in Portland
3h ago
Pato O'Ward thinks Palou already has the IndyCar championship wrapped up.
F1 News
Ferrari reminded of Lewis Hamilton commercial importance amid F1 woe
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Joan Mir's 15 MotoGP crashes: "Some were my fault, but others..."
4h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP