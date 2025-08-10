Feisty Toprak Razgatlioglu lands first blow on critics who “discredit” him

Toprak Razgatlioglu is aware that criticism will arrive when he races in MotoGP next season.

Razgatlioglu is making the exciting switch from the World Superbike Championship, meaning he will be one of the most scrutinised riders on the 2026 MotoGP grid.

Among the vast challenges are different tyres, a different bike spec, new rivals and swapping a BMW for a Yamaha in the Pramac team.

Razgatlioglu is a two-time WorldSBK, reigning from last year’s glory, and he currently tops the standings again.

Toprak Razgatlioglu expects to be discredited in MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu

But he knows it will be a different story when he joins the elite motorcycle racers in the world next year.

“Here in WorldSBK I can move from box to box or hospitality to hospitality without any problems,” Razgatlioglu told GPOne.

“I know that in the other paddock there are quite different dynamics but I am ready to deal with all that and to confront any scenario that comes in front of me.

“In WorldSBK if it goes wrong I will find myself fighting for a podium. In MotoGP I won’t even see it because I will have to maybe fight for a 13th place, as well as eighth or fifth.

“I am aware of everything that awaits me, which is that it will not be easy at all, and that many people will discredit me because I will no longer get the results I get today.

“But this is my biggest challenge and why I chose to cultivate the dream of MotoGP.”

Razgatlioglu will reportedly be given a massive boost in his adaptation because BMW are willing to let him test the Yamaha earlier than planned.

Because he will not be a rival to them in 2026, they are happy to help out.

It means Razgatlioglu will arrive at the postseason test with some data and laps already gained.

How he will fare next season is one of the hottest topics in the sport.

Much will depend on Yamaha, and their developing package.

They are developing a V4 engine but don’t have a confirmed race debut for it yet.

Fabio Quartararo, their factory star, has piled pressure onto Yamaha to build him more competitive machinery which would also assist Razgatlioglu.