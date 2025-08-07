Jack Miller has been tipped to prolong his MotoGP career because he will entice Yamaha’s sponsors.

Miller and his Pramac teammate Miguel Oliveira know that at least one of them will be out of the door in 2026 because the team have signed Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Miller is out of contract at the end of this season while Oliveira does have a deal in place, but rumours within MotoGP suggest it could be ripped up.

Miller’s appearance at the Suzuka 8 Hours - when he was part of a Yamaha team who finished as runners-up - is also tipped to be a feather in his cap, because the Japanese manufacturer values the event so highly.

Yamaha to value Jack Miller's commercial appeal

Jack Miller

But his ability to get money flowing through the company should also not be overlooked.

“Commercially, Jack Miller is now a Monster rider. It fits with the brand,” Dorna report Jack Appleyard told Fox Sports’ Pit Talk podcast.

“Jack is easily one of the most marketable riders on the grid. Having him and Fabio in the factory team? That works commercially for all of the sponsors because they can A) generate good content on social media and B) sell the brand wherever they are.

“It’s a good pairing which gets people talking. It works for a lot of reasons.

“Although Jack said he didn’t have any answers two weekends ago in Czechia, I’m fairly sure there will be conversations at Suzuka, where his future will become clearer.”

Miller is now a MotoGP veteran with experience of riding for Ducati, Honda and KTM before Yamaha.

As such, he has been an integral part of the Yamaha project this year in terms of their development.

The addition of Pramac as a satellite team gave them double the quantity of rider data, and Miller’s know-how is invaluable.

He has also contributed good results, namely a P5 in America and a P8 in Germany.

Fabio Quartararo is the top Yamaha rider in the MotoGP standings, in ninth. But Miller is next-best in 15th, above Quartararo’s factory teammate Alex Rins.