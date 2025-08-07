Toprak Razgatlioglu is reportedly set to greatly benefit from BMW’s goodwill.

Razgatlioglu is swapping the World Superbike Championship for MotoGP in 2026.

He will be hoping to enter his new series as the reigning WorldSBK champion. The Turk won the title in 2024 and leads the standings now.

But next year he faces the daunting prospects of adapting to new tyres and new bikes in MotoGP.

Razgatlioglu is also swapping a BMW for a Yamaha in the Pramac team.

Huge help for Toprak Razgatlioglu from BMW

He might have expected to debut on his new bike at the postseason Valencia test, which is usually when MotoGP riders ride their bikes for the following season for the first time.

But GPOne report that Razgatlioglu could even jump on a Yamaha MotoGP bike sooner.

He is contracted to BMW until the end of 2025 but they have no desire to stop him from getting a head start.

BMW know that Razgatlioglu will not be their competition next year anyway, so are happy to help boost his move into a new paddock, GPOne report.

The WorldSBK season ends on October 19 in Jerez, where Razgatlioglu will hope to be crowned champion for a third time.

He could test a Yamaha MotoGP bike in November, ahead of the traditional postseason test.

That would mean he arrives at the postseason test with several laps and some crucial data already under his belt.

His teammate for the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up is yet to be decided.

Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira, the current Pramac riders, haven’t yet learned their fate.