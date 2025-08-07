Marc Marquez’s best lap time at the Balaton Park test has crept out, and it will make his rivals sit up and take notice.

Eagle-eyed MotoGP fans spotted ‘1.41’ on the dash of his Ducati during the onboard footage that he posted from this week’s test.

Ducati tested around the new venue for the upcoming Hungarian MotoGP with Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

They had the assistance of test rider Michele Pirro who had already rode around Balaton Park before.

But it was Marquez’s lap time which caught the eye. He lapped at 1'41"5s according to Motorsport.com.

Intriguingly that means teammate Bagnaia - who has not kept up with Marquez all season - was faster on their day at Balaton Park.

Aldeguer was third-fastest, three tenths behind Bagnaia, Motorsport.com report. Aldeguer was a tenth ahead of Morbidelli and Alex Marquez. Di Giannantonio was half-a-second from Bagnaia.

Toprak Razgatlioglu record under threat?

Marc Marquez, Toprak Razgatlioglu

The World Superbike Championship were the first series to race at Balaton Park last month, before MotoGP arrive later this month.

Toprak Razgatlioglu won all three races to dominate the Hungarian WorldSBK.

His best time in Friday practice was 1'39"743, while Alvaro Bautista claimed the fastest time on a Ducati with a 1'40"551. Razgatlioglu’s lap time to claim pole position was 1'38"357.

Now, obviously, it is completely incomparable to a test day. The conditions, the tyres and frankly the motivation of the riders would have been night and day.

Ducati riders at Balaton Park this week were riding Panigale V4s, not their MotoGP machinery, which is far more powerful than Razgatlioglu’s Superbike.

So although there is little to separate fact from fiction, it is still interesting to imagine what Marc Marquez and Bagnaia might do to the record posted by Razgatlioglu.

Razgatlioglu praised Balaton Park for its hard braking zones, a characteristic which suits him perfectly.

But the Hungarian circuit is heavily focused on left-handed corners so Marquez will also be licking his lips.

The Hungarian MotoGP is August 22-24 but the riders will first race in Austria next weekend.