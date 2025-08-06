Marc Marquez brands new Hungary MotoGP track “unusual”

Ducati duo Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia tested at Balaton Park on Tuesday

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez has offered positive feedback on the new Balaton Park circuit, though has branded its layout “unusual”.

MotoGP returns to Hungary for the first time since 1992 on 22-24 August for a race at the new Balaton Park venue.

Sister series World Superbikes hosted a round at the venue last month, with MotoGP test riders sampling the circuit in June as part of a data gathering day for Michelin.

On Tuesday 5 August, Ducati held a track day at Balaton Park for Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio for them to learn the circuit.

Assisted by test rider Michele Pirro, who already has experience of the track, the sextet rode Ducati Panigale V4 street bikes to learn the new layout.

Championship leader Marc Marquez branded Balaton Park “unusual”, but praises the job done to the asphalt and is looking forward to the grand prix weekend.

“A great day on track with the entire Ducati Corse squad,” Marquez said.

“I'm happy; the track layout is unique and unusual. It will require a slightly different riding style; it's a stop and go track and you'll need to adapt.

“The faster you get into the rhythm, the better it gets, and you can really enjoy the speed.

“The tarmac is good; they did a great job. I can't wait to race here with the MotoGP bike.”

World Superbike Championship riders had already praised Balaton Park after racing there recently.

Toprak Razgatlioglu loved the hard braking zones which enabled him to dominate the round. He will get a taste of Balaton Park in 2026 when he joins MotoGP.

Pol Espargaro, the KTM test rider, compared Balaton Park to the Sachsenring after he rode there. He was comparing the shortness of the circuit.

The Sachsenring, of course, is one of Marquez's favourite circuits and the MotoGP champion will be hoping the left-hand heavy Balaton Park joins it as a race track he can dominate.

