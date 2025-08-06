DAO Racing names BSB rookie as Lee Jackson replacement for Thruxton

The DAO Racing team has announced that Italian racer Gabriele Giannini will make his British Superbike debut at Thruxton as Lee Jackson’s replacement.

BSB veteran Jackson has been forced to miss this weekend’s sixth round of the 2025 campaign due to injury from a crash at the recent Brands Hatch meeting.

The outfit has called on 22-year-old Italian Gabriele Giannini to take over Jackson's Honda for the Thruxton round.

Giannini is a winner of the CIV 1000 class in 2022 and 2023, and has World Supersport and Endurance World Championship races under his belt too.

Unfamiliar with the spec of bike and the circuit Giannini is expecting a difficult debut but is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’m excited to take part in a round of BSB, a championship renowned for its competitive level within the Superbike world,” the Italian said.

“I want to thank DAO Racing for this unique opportunity, it means a lot to be brought onto the British scene by such an excellent team.

“I know it won’t be an easy challenge, as I’m not familiar with the Thruxton circuit.

“The Honda specification is slightly different from what I’m used to.

“Still, I’m ready to give it my all and make the most of this opportunity.

“I can’t wait to take on this challenge and turn it into a valuable learning experience, improving with each session on track.”

DAO Racing team boss Jonny Bagnall says discussions over Jackson’s replacement were had during last weekend’s Suzuka 8 Hours.

“Unfortunately, with Lee’s injures revealing themselves to be worse than initially thought, DAO Racing were keen to find a replacement for this weekend’s round at Thruxton.

“Initial discussions were made out in Japan during the Suzuka 8 Hours event last weekend and with Gabriele already riding the Honda Fireblade, and currently holding second place in the CIV Italian Championship, it’s a great combination while the team is developing the bike in its first year running with the Honda machinery.”