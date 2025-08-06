Revealed: Pecco Bagnaia lap time at Balaton Park test

Pecco Bagnaia reveals how quickly he tackled Balaton Park

Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia has revealed his lap time from a test at Balaton Park.

Ducati took their factory riders to the new venue ahead of the Hungarian MotoGP later this month.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio were in action on Tuesday learning the new circuit.

Michele Pirro, the Ducati test rider, was alongside them sharing his expertise from a previous visit.

Bagnaia was the only rider so far to share his lap time.

The two-time MotoGP champion posted a best time of 1:41.468 on Tuesday around Balaton Park.

The World Superbike Championship lap record was 1m38.357s from their recent race round.

But MotoGP rivals will have obvious questions about how Bagnaia set that time.

Firstly, Bagnaia was riding a Bagnaia Panigale V4 so how to predict what his MotoGP-spec bike can produce?

We also know nothing about the tyres used or details about the conditions.

Pecco Bagnaia explains where to be careful at Balaton Park

Marquez praised the Balaton Park track after Ducati’s test.

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was also pleased with what he found, though noted that the tight chicanes require caution.

“Getting back on the bike after the holidays is always nice,” Bagnaia began.

“My first impressions of the Balaton track are good.

“The track is small, you have to be careful in the chicanes, but I'm satisfied.

“The layout is unique, and we're having fun. It will be different with the Desmosedici GP, but for now I'm enjoying it with the Panigale V4, even trying to slide it.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
Why haven’t Mercedes confirmed their F1 2026 driver line-up yet?
2m ago
Kimi Antonelli and George Russell
MotoGP News
Jack Miller surprisingly ignores one MotoGP legend from his dream starting grid
3m ago
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
Suspicions arise over MotoGP boss nervous about his team’s problems
41m ago
Yamaha
MotoGP News
BMW explain what's "not feasible" about following Toprak Razgatlioglu
58m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes 2025
MotoGP News
Revealed: Pecco Bagnaia lap time at Balaton Park test
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez brands new Hungary MotoGP track “unusual”
1h ago
Marc Marquez
F1 News
Franco Colapinto suffers crash during Hungary F1 tyre test
1h ago
Franco Colapinto
BSB News
DAO Racing names BSB rookie as Lee Jackson replacement for Thruxton
2h ago
Gabriele Giannini, CEV Italian Championship
F1 News
Max Verstappen's "worst" teammate says "not many other drivers could get as close"
3h ago
Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
F1 veteran fighting for final drive preferred test role to joining unfancied team
3h ago
Jaguar F1 team