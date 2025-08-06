Pecco Bagnaia has revealed his lap time from a test at Balaton Park.

Ducati took their factory riders to the new venue ahead of the Hungarian MotoGP later this month.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio were in action on Tuesday learning the new circuit.

Michele Pirro, the Ducati test rider, was alongside them sharing his expertise from a previous visit.

Bagnaia was the only rider so far to share his lap time.

The two-time MotoGP champion posted a best time of 1:41.468 on Tuesday around Balaton Park.

The World Superbike Championship lap record was 1m38.357s from their recent race round.

But MotoGP rivals will have obvious questions about how Bagnaia set that time.

Firstly, Bagnaia was riding a Bagnaia Panigale V4 so how to predict what his MotoGP-spec bike can produce?

We also know nothing about the tyres used or details about the conditions.

Pecco Bagnaia explains where to be careful at Balaton Park

Marquez praised the Balaton Park track after Ducati’s test.

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was also pleased with what he found, though noted that the tight chicanes require caution.

“Getting back on the bike after the holidays is always nice,” Bagnaia began.

“My first impressions of the Balaton track are good.

“The track is small, you have to be careful in the chicanes, but I'm satisfied.

“The layout is unique, and we're having fun. It will be different with the Desmosedici GP, but for now I'm enjoying it with the Panigale V4, even trying to slide it.”