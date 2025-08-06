BMW explain what's "not feasible" about following Toprak Razgatlioglu

BMW boss Markus Flasch says the German marque joining MotoGP “is one option” for its future, but is yet to take a strategic decision on its next racing move.

Ever since the 850cc rules were announced for the 2027 MotoGP season, speculation has been rife about this finally enticing BMW to enter the series as a factory team.

In recent years, MotoGP had been keeping the two grid slots vacated by Suzuki at the end of 2022 free for a new manufacturer to join the field.

However, in August of 2024, Dorna confirmed that the grid would not grow beyond 22 riders and any new manufacturer - BMW included - would have to join forces with an existing independent team if it wanted to enter MotoGP.

BMW’s racing future has also been in question of late after double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu signed for Pramac Yamaha to move to MotoGP next season.

BMW to join MotoGP?

In an interview with AMCN, Flasch provides an update on BMW’s plans for a potential MotoGP project.

“The question of MotoGP for BMW has been a topic of discussion for a long time, and I assure you that we have still not yet finally answered it,” he said.

“We’ll make a strategic decision first and then we’ll define the technical path which we’ll follow.

“2027 is definitely not feasible for us to join in then.

“We are constantly working on our motorsport strategy - GP is one option, off-road is another option.

“Also, WSBK is not such a bad thing - it’s just very European.

“So, please give us some more months and we’ll come out with an answer.”

MotoGP currently has five manufacturers in Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Yamaha and Honda.

For the coming World Superbike season in 2026, BMW looks set to field double MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci as Razgatlioglu’s replacement.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

