MotoGP sticks with 22 riders, BMW would need an existing team

Dorna’s Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta has revealed MotoGP has no plans to increase the current grid size and any new manufacturer - such as BMW - would therefore need to merge with an existing team.



Suzuki’s sudden exit at the end of 2022 dropped grid numbers from 24 to 22 riders.

While initial interest was expressed in taking over the grid slots for another Independent project, running satellite bikes, it was made clear the Suzuki grid places could only be inherited by a sixth manufacturer.

However, Ezpeleta has told Speedweek.com that the ex-Suzuki places are no longer being reserved for a new project and MotoGP will remain at 22 riders.

"In the end, what matters to us is the quality of the eleven teams,” Ezpeleta said. “Whether they are provided by five or six manufacturers is another matter. But it is no secret that our priority at the moment is five manufacturers.

“That does not mean that we want to prevent a sixth manufacturer from entering - but it does mean that another manufacturer would have to work with one of the eleven teams.

"Eleven teams - 22 riders, that's fixed."

Those words mean BMW, currently leading the WorldSBK championship with Toprak Razgatlioglu and rumoured to be considering a MotoGP entry, would need to join forces with one of the six Independent teams (as Aprilia previously did with Gresini).

The upside of a Factory-Independent partnership is that the new manufacturer gains instant access to a fully functioning MotoGP team, rather than having to build the race team from scratch.

A less likely scenario is that another of the existing manufacturers departs, in which case BMW could step in and have its own grid places.

The change of technical rules for 2027, including smaller 850cc engines, is the most logical moment for a new manufacturer to enter the premier class.