Why haven’t Mercedes confirmed their F1 2026 driver line-up yet?

As we enter the F1 summer break, Mercedes are yet to confirm their driver line-up for next season.

Contract talks with George Russell have dragged on for months without reaching a conclusion, while Kimi Antonelli is also waiting to have his future confirmed.

Russell, who is out of contract for 2026, suggested delays in signing an extension were caused by Mercedes exploring a move for Max Verstappen and revealed in June that talks had taken place between the two camps.

But four-time world champion Verstappen ended questions about his future by stating that he will definitely stay with Red Bull in 2026 ahead of last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s confirmation effectively means Russell and Antonelli will remain at Mercedes next year, though a formal announcement is yet to arrive.

What is Mercedes’ stance?

With Verstappen off the table at least for 2026, it is expected Mercedes will shortly announce Russell and Antonelli for next term.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had previously suggested that Russell and Antonelli’s futures would be finalised by the end of the summer break.

Speaking to select media including Crash.net in Budapest, Mercedes chief communications officer and team representative Bradley Lord shed some light on the matter.

“The fact we that we haven’t yet announced what we’re doing in 2026, there can be myriad reasons for that,” Lord explained.

“Our full confidence, our full intention is exactly that [continuing with Russell and Antonelli] for 2026 as Toto has said many times.

“At some point in the future there will be an announcement, a confirmation of what we're doing in 2026.

“The full intention is that we want to continue into 2026 with George and Kimi and they’ve got our full confidence.”

Toto Wolff insist Mercedes intend to continue with their current drivers

On Mercedes’ courting of Verstappen, Lord said: "Toto has talked about exploring what the medium-long term picture is," Lord explained.

"That's the obligation of any team boss and any team management to do so.”

Despite Verstappen no longer being available, Mercedes are in no rush to confirm their driver plans for 2026.

“There’s no fixed timeline because a timeline just creates a barrage of questions if that isn’t hit,” Lord added.

“These things are not bounded by hard deadlines and things like that. Again, I think you can take Toto’s words at face value.”

Is George Russell in a stronger position?

With Verstappen now off the market, Russell is arguably in a stronger position to get better terms from Mercedes.

The 27-year-old Briton has been one of the strongest performers this season, with his third-place finish at the Hungaroring marking his sixth podium of 2025. Russell sits fourth in the championship and along with Verstappen, is the only non-McLaren driver to win a race this year.

Given he is performing at such a high level, Russell is relaxed about his position and even indicated he will not sign a new deal during the three-week summer break.

"Conversations [about a new contract] have started, but we are now heading into the summer break," Russell said in Hungary.

"Toto and I have spoken a lot this week, but we haven't spoken once about the contract, because we're both trying to solve the car's performance and get the team in the right place. And that's genuine.

"And I personally want to go into the summer break and enjoy the only two weeks off I have in the year. I don't want to be thinking about contracts. And there isn't really a major time pressure now from my side, nor from Mercedes' side."

Russell scored his sixth podium of 2025 in Hungary

After Sunday’s race, Wolff told media including Crash.net: "George has always had good cards because he delivered since 2018. There wasn't a season he wasn't there, and nothing changed in our thinking for next year.

"Just because you don't talk outside, doesn't mean that things are progressing in your relationship internally. When it comes to contract, let's see. We will come out and say what kind of terms we have put forward.

"Definitely his standing in the team is strong. He has shown again in Budapest, and there's no reason not to plan with George long-term.”

Asked how likely it is that Mercedes will announce news by the next race at Zandvoort at the end of the month, Wolff quipped: “I don’t know. We choose a good moment. Some kind of funky grand prix where there’s lots of fans.”

What about Kimi Antonelli?

Antonelli, brought into Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's replacement, has endured a tough rookie F1 season.

After making an electric start, Antonelli suffered a tough run of races during the European leg of the campaign, failing to score a point in six rounds.

Following an impressive maiden podium in Canada, Antonelli crashed into Verstappen in Austria and retired from the British Grand Prix, before a nightmarish weekend in Belgium ended with P16.

Antonelli returned to the top-10 in Hungary and credited Mercedes' decision to revert their rear suspension as being a key factor in boosting his confidence.

"The car generally is giving more feedback to him and he said the weekend was transformational from the first session," Wolff said of Antonelli's run to P10 in Hungary.

"Yesterday it went wrong but that happens to a young driver. Hanging him out there for tyre survival was another part of the development that he needs to go through. He scored a point, he defended against [Isack] Hadjar and I am satisfied with that.

"Hopefully he will be strong in the second half of the year, so [he's] on target."

Despite his recent downturn in form, Mercedes continue to stand by Antonelli and have no doubts about his potential.

Mercedes always knew there was a risk involved in signing the 18-year-old Italian and viewed 2025 as a learning year.