With Formula 1 and MotoGP now under the same ownership in Liberty Media, talk of a potential crossover event between both series has increased.

Recently, in an interview with Speedweek, Dorna’s chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta said “everything is worth trying once” in response to a question about a potential MotoGP/F1 crossover race.

As Liberty Media looks to grow MotoGP, it’s no doubt an idea it will explore in the coming years, even if it is likely to be unviable for a number of reasons.

Liberty Media pointed to a surprise crossover event

But one such crossover Liberty could look at as a more realistic prospect is a MotoGP/World Superbike joint event.

“Just to say that I think I’d rather see a MotoGP/World Superbike double-header,” Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren said in the Crash MotoGP Podcast.

“From the point of you want something that benefits both championships, and as you say Formula 1 is sold out in most places.

“So, what would they get from it, etc, etc, given the limited number of venues. But there’s quite a few places that could do with boosting MotoGP, with boosting World Superbikes.

“And just see if it helps. I’m not saying it would, but let’s try it, why not? Same promoter in Liberty.

“It would be interesting to see the quality of racing: bikes without the wings, the ride height devices, etc, on the same tracks, on the same weekend.

“Maybe it would make a difference, maybe it wouldn’t. But for me personally I’d rather see that than a Formula 1/MotoGP double-header.”

Crash Social Media Manager and podcast host Jordan Moreland argues that such an idea could be beneficial for a struggling British Grand Prix to engage new fans.

“At Silverstone this year, I said to a colleague ‘imagine if World Superbikes was here?’

“You had the British Superstock there and could you imagine the value you’d have to turn up and see Toprak [Razgatlioglu], and then you go and watch World Superbike in between [MotoGP].

“Just having World Superbikes would be a great chance for Silverstone to say ‘we’ve got both, come and watch’, because some people complain that it’s not like Donington.

“But if they are both at the same circuit, you can guarantee those people would go and watch. “