The lap times from Pirelli’s 2026 F1 tyre testing at the Hungaroring have been revealed.

F1’s tyre supplier Pirelli is carrying out its latest tyre test programme centred around 2026 development work.

Following the Hungarian Grand Prix, several teams and drivers stayed out at the Hungaroring for the two-day test.

Alpine, McLaren and Racing Bulls participated in the first day of the test on Tuesday, with Alpine joined by Ferrari for the second day of running on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Aron was quickest ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson.

Tuesday lap times:

Paul Aron, Alpine - 1m18.789s (159 laps)

Lando Norris, McLaren - 1m18.272s (144 laps)

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - 1m19.510s (143 laps)

Paul Aron was quickest for Alpine on Tuesday

Paul Aron drove for Alpine on Tuesday, with Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly scheduled to split running on Wednesday.

However, Alpine’s programme was disrupted by a big crash for Colapinto at Turn 11, which caused heavy damage to his car.

Colapinto was unhurt in the incident with Alpine confirming he was “ok” following a precautionary trip to the circuit’s medical centre.

The focus of the Hungary test is to check the performance level of the C3, C4 and C5 compounds for 2026.

Wednesday's lap times and mileage counts have not yet been released by Pirelli.

Following the test, F1 teams will observe a mandatory two-week summer shutdown before the 2025 season resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on 31 August.