One MotoGP rookie sees “no good points” but he isn't concerned

Ai Ogura gives tough assessment of rookie MotoGP campaign

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura says “there were no good points, only challenges” in the first half of his maiden campaign but doesn’t see this as a problem.

The Japanese rider was a surprise MotoGP signing by satellite Aprilia squad Trackhouse midway through last year prior to his winning the Moto2 title.

Ai Ogura made an impressive start to the year, finishing fifth at the Thai Grand Prix and cracking the top 10 three times more inside the first six rounds.

But since then, Ogura’s results have declined, with just one top 10 to his credit following the French Grand Prix.

Injury at the British Grand Prix forced him to sit for two rounds, which stunted his progress.

Ai Ogura has endured a tough MotoGP season

Speaking after receiving a sporting award in his native Japan, as reported by Autosport Web, Ogura gave a harsh assessment of his season so far.

“There were no good points, only challenges,” he said.

“In the first two or three races, I didn’t fully understand the bike in a positive sense, and pushing it to its limits worked in my favour.

“From there, my understanding deepened, and I started to see aspects I shouldn’t have noticed.

“Compared to the early races, my results haven’t been as strong, but I understand that progress must be made step by step to move upwards.

“So, I’m not overly concerned.”

Ogura noted that Trackhouse, particularly team boss Davide Brivio, has put no pressure on him to perform this year and urged him to not pay attention to results.

“[Brivio told me to] don’t worry about the results this year,” he said.

“The team is taking care to ensure I don’t ride under pressure, and I’m just doing what I can.”

After the first 12 rounds, Ogura is 16th in the standings with 51 points and trails leading rookie Fermin Aldeguer by 46 ahead of next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ferrari radio call to Lewis Hamilton spotted as F1 nightmare worsens
52m ago
Leclerc, Hamilton
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
F1 Feature
David Coulthard nearly quit as Red Bull’s first F1 driver after one lap
2h ago
David Coulthard
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “complains” about broken promises, finger pointed at Ferrari
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
One MotoGP rookie sees “no good points” but he isn't concerned
2h ago
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Yamaha given "aligned" feedback from four riders to fix "problems"
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
Unexpected MotoGP rider snubs BMW offer to replace Toprak Razgatlioglu
3h ago
Maverick Vinales
F1 News
Explained: What really happens during F1’s summer shutdown?
3h ago
Start of the Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 Feature
Why haven’t Mercedes confirmed their F1 2026 driver line-up yet?
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli and George Russell
MotoGP News
Jack Miller surprisingly ignores one MotoGP legend from his dream starting grid
3h ago
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Czech MotoGP