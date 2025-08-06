Kyle Ryde vows to ‘throw kitchen sink at it’ as Glenn Irwin joins OMG Racing

Glenn Irwin jumps on a Yamaha but Kyle Ryde is bang in form

BSB
BSB

Glenn Irwin will debut for OMG Racing alongside a teammate vying for victory and the championship.

Kyle Ryde is second in the British Superbike Championship, behind Raceways Yamaha rider Brad Ray.

The rivalry between the two Yamaha riders has lit up the 2025 BSB season but now another layer of intrigue has been added to the mix.

Irwin, not seen since a serious crash at Snetterton, swapped PBM Ducati for OMG Racing this week, just in time to race at the weekend at Thruxton.

While Irwin will be getting up to speed post-surgery and on a new machine, his teammate is flying.

Ryde said: “Brands Hatch was probably my best weekend to date in 2025, I feel like I have almost replicated last year really.

“I have fired into gear at the right time and a bit earlier than I did last year. I am happy and proud of myself that I have stuck to it, rode really well to beat everyone in that last race, which meant a lot to me and everyone.

“I felt like I had the chance to win all weekend really; the bike didn’t feel great on Friday and Saturday and then I had that little crash but Sunday I thought I had a great chance of winning.

“In the sprint race, it wasn’t meant to be, but I gave it a massive shot in race three, rode really well and it was probably one of the best races I have won. I hadn’t won a race yet this year and so I was under a bit of pressure to win, especially as I knew I could do it, so I was happy with that and the weekend.

“I caught up some points on Brad understandably because he didn’t finish one of the races, but I am just happy to claw a bit back and show that we are strong and ready for the fight if need be.

“I am looking forward to Thruxton, it was obviously a good weekend for us there last year, we won a race, and so the bike should be good around there as it always is.

“We will stick to it, get as many points as possible and if I get the chance to win a race on the last lap, I will do exactly what I did at Brands last October and throw the kitchen sink at it!

“I will be giving it a good shot, I am looking forward to it and hopefully we have kick started a bit of a run for me. I am happy riding, the team are happy so I am a lucky 28-year-old ready for the fight.”

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

