The biggest conspiracy theory in Formula 1 has been addressed by an ex-driver.

The wild claim is that Ferrari are intentionally prioritising the feedback from Charles Leclerc, above Lewis Hamilton, to set up their car.

There is no evidence or justification to the theory but it has been debated by Ralf Schumacher, among others.

Schumacher insisted that if Hamilton’s woes continued then Ferrari would have no choice but to back Leclerc instead.

Marc Surer, a former F1 driver, is not so sure.

“What would Ferrari get out of it? They would be harming themselves by doing so,” Surer told F1-Insider.

“Hamilton must continue to work hard and adapt his driving style more and more to the characteristics of his car. Just like Leclerc does."

Ferrari problems for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

Leclerc dramatically outshone Hamilton at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

He qualified on pole position, before Hamilton described himself as ‘useless’ and told Ferrari to find a new driver.

The F1 superstar chose not to U-turn on those comments 24 hours later after finishing 12th in the grand prix.

Hamilton was previously left unable to explain a spin in his Ferrari at the Belgian Grand Prix.

But whatever serious problems he is suffering with, Leclerc is also under the cosh.

He might have qualified on pole but finishing fourth highlighted a dreadful F1 record.

In 27 pole positions, Leclerc has converted just five into grand prix wins.

In Hungary, he lost a podium due to a strange problem with Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur was unable to immediately diagnose.

The SF-25 has been well short of the pace set by the McLarens this season.

Next season, and the F1 2026 regulations, cannot come soon enough for Ferrari to have a fresh start.