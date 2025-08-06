Lewis Hamilton "doubting himself" as biggest F1 headache yet is predicted

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Lewis Hamilton is “beginning to doubt himself more and more” and may soon face a decision about his immediate future.

The German also warned that Ferrari would have to prioritise Charles Leclerc if Hamilton’s struggles continued.

Hamilton endured a torrid weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing outside the top 10.

It was Hamilton’s worst race at the Hungaroring in his entire F1 career, as race winner Lando Norris lapped him.

Hamilton looked to have lost all confidence after a shock Q2 exit on Saturday.

After his early exit, Hamilton described himself as “absolutely useless” and suggested Ferrari should consider changing drivers.

Hamilton’s downbeat responses continued after the grand prix on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton

In the aftermath of the race, Hamilton’s responses led to discussion about whether the seven-time world champion could end his career early.

Speaking on Sky Germany’s F1 coverage, Schumacher said that Hamilton doesn’t know how to get to grips with this year’s Ferrari.

“He’s really struggling to get to grips with the car. He doesn’t quite know what to do. He clearly can’t fully adapt his driving style,” Schumacher said.

“This is exactly what I said at the start of the year. If things carry on like this, there will come a point where Ferrari has to choose one driver to prioritise, and not build the car for both.

“And then it gets tight. He’s now beginning to doubt himself more and more.”

Hamilton's trouble with the SF-25 would only worsen if Ferrari decided to follow Leclerc's feedback instead, representing the biggest headache the Brit superstar has faced all year.

Ralf Schumacher: Hamilton could consider retirement

Lewis Hamilton

Schumacher is adamant that Lewis Hamilton could contemplate retiring.

The 50-year-old cited his own racing career as an example, when he raced in DTM (German touring cars).

“Yes, that sort of thing can happen very quickly. I’ve been through it myself. It happened in DTM, where I said, ‘OK, this doesn’t make any sense anymore.’ I handed back the car a year early,” Schumacher explained.

“I believe he’s capable of doing the same - and that he will. Because this is such a bitter disappointment, and he doesn’t know which way to turn.

“Of course, not right away, but something like that can always happen.”

Hamilton has not had a podium finish in his first 14 races with Ferrari.

The record for the most races without a first podium is Didier Pironi - 19 races.