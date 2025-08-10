I'm a Ducati rider, what I saw Marc Marquez do from track-side wowed me

Marc Marquez has dominated on the Ducati in 2025

Franco Morbidelli, Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli says Marc Marquez’s corner entry on the factory Desmosedici in 2025 is “impressive”, having watched him trackside at Brno.

The 2020 championship runner-up missed the recent Czech Grand Prix due to injury from a heavy crash in the wet sprint at the German Grand Prix the week before.

Franco Morbidelli was still present at Brno, however, and was able to take the opportunity to watch his rivals trackside to learn more about their riding.

Franco Morbidelli got a close-up of Marc Marquez

He highlighted Ducati stablemate Marc Marquez’s ability to get the GP25 into corners, while two other rivals on different machinery also impressed him.

“I have been checking out a lot of bikes in these three days,” he told MotoGP’s world feed during the Brno weekend.

“I have been going on the track to see the characteristics of different manufacturers and different riders.

“It was nice to see what the riders do. First of all, because it’s impressive from the side of the track.

“Especially in the first 10 minutes, I got goosebumps in every session.

“You see what the riders do to deal with a very difficult task, to bring these bikes as quick as possible around a track.

“For sure, Marc’s entry is impressive. The way he is able to bring the bike into the corners is impressive.

“I was also impressed by [Marco] Bezzecchi’s way of riding. He is in great shape.

“Also, [Johann] Zarco was riding really well. He was risking a lot.

“But in the same way, he was able to be precise in every lap despite it looking sketchy.

“These are the three riders who have impressed me the most in these days.”

Morbidelli currently sits sixth in the standings having made a return to a grand prix podium this season and is only three points shy of team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is on the factory Ducati.

Marc Marquez leads the championship by 120 points having tallied up eight grand prix wins and 11 sprint successes.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

