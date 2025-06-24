Details emerge over crucial Ferrari floor upgrade for Austrian GP

Ferrari are set to introduce a revised floor upgrade for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

According to the reputable Italian publication Autoracer.It, Ferrari are set to introduce a new floor as they look to cure their current woes.

As per the article, describing it as a “minor upgrade” would be a mistake, as the new floor is centred around fixing Ferrari’s current level of inconsistency, which can be traced back to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The new floor will be part of a wider upgrade fully introduced at the British Grand Prix next weekend.

At Silverstone, Ferrari are expected to debut significant tweaks to their rear suspension.

Ferrari is aware that their Austria upgrade package is unlikely to save their season.

However, Silverstone will be season-defining for the Scuderia as the focus turns to 2026 and the new regulations.

“New” development direction

Ferrari have been forced to delay their upgrades due to logistical reasons.

Introducing new parts for Monaco, an outlier circuit, never makes too much sense for F1 teams.

While, logistically, Montreal wasn’t an option for new upgrades.

Instead, Ferrari are bringing significant upgrades to Austria and Britain as they look to save their season.

Ferrari haven’t won a race so far in F1 2025, with second place in Monaco being their best finish so far.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled to adapt to the SF-25.

The seven-time world champion’s best moment of the year came in the China sprint race, when he won from pole position.

New tech chief Loic Serra has worked hard behind the scenes to determine a new development direction.

As the aforementioned article explains, the new direction is more “conservative” but, crucially, more functional.

It will be an important two weeks for Ferrari, especially given the rumours surrounding Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur.

In the lead-up to the Canadian Grand Prix, pressure was ramping up on Vasseur that he could lose his job at the end of the season.