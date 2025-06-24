Details emerge over crucial Ferrari floor upgrade for Austrian GP

A big weekend ahead for Ferrari in terms of upgrades

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Ferrari are set to introduce a revised floor upgrade for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

According to the reputable Italian publication Autoracer.It, Ferrari are set to introduce a new floor as they look to cure their current woes.

As per the article, describing it as a “minor upgrade” would be a mistake, as the new floor is centred around fixing Ferrari’s current level of inconsistency, which can be traced back to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The new floor will be part of a wider upgrade fully introduced at the British Grand Prix next weekend.

At Silverstone, Ferrari are expected to debut significant tweaks to their rear suspension.

Ferrari is aware that their Austria upgrade package is unlikely to save their season.

However, Silverstone will be season-defining for the Scuderia as the focus turns to 2026 and the new regulations.

“New” development direction

Ferrari have been forced to delay their upgrades due to logistical reasons.

Introducing new parts for Monaco, an outlier circuit, never makes too much sense for F1 teams.

While, logistically, Montreal wasn’t an option for new upgrades.

Instead, Ferrari are bringing significant upgrades to Austria and Britain as they look to save their season.

Ferrari haven’t won a race so far in F1 2025, with second place in Monaco being their best finish so far.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled to adapt to the SF-25.

The seven-time world champion’s best moment of the year came in the China sprint race, when he won from pole position.

New tech chief Loic Serra has worked hard behind the scenes to determine a new development direction.

As the aforementioned article explains, the new direction is more “conservative” but, crucially, more functional.

It will be an important two weeks for Ferrari, especially given the rumours surrounding Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur.

In the lead-up to the Canadian Grand Prix, pressure was ramping up on Vasseur that he could lose his job at the end of the season.  

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
26m ago
Felipe Drugovich emerges as possible Cadillac F1 contender alongside Valtteri Bottas
Felipe Drugovich
BSB News
1h ago
Glenn Irwin set for surgery after Snetterton BSB injury, recovery timeline unconfirmed
Glenn Irwin, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
1h ago
F1 pundit names ‘impressive’ rookie who’s ‘on the same trajectory’ as Oscar Piastri
Kimi Antonelli ahead of Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
1h ago
Max Quiles “has something special” but “don’t put pressure on the young talent” - Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Max Quiles embrace in parc ferme, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Details emerge over crucial Ferrari floor upgrade for Austrian GP
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen hailed for “old-style fighting and driving” despite closing on F1 race ban
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1 News
3h ago
Valtteri Bottas pinpoints two key factors behind Lewis Hamilton’s slow Ferrari adaptation
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda “looks certain” to lose Red Bull drive as rumours swirl
Yuki Tsunoda
IndyCar News
4h ago
All you need to know about IndyCar’s new chassis and engine plans for 2028
Road America
WSBK News
4h ago
Yamaha looking for Jonathan Rea to “adapt his style” to WorldSBK R1
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.