Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has shared his views on whether Lewis Hamilton could make a shock return to Mercedes, or retire.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has endured a torrid first 14 races with Ferrari since making a blockbuster switch from Mercedes and is yet to record a grand prix podium for his new team.

Hamilton suffered a miserable weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix and declared himself “useless” as he qualified and finished only 12th, while he also suggested Ferrari should “change driver”.

Meetings between Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur and executive chairman John Elkann over the weekend in Budapest fuelled unsubstantiated rumours that Hamilton could return to Mercedes.

But Schumacher has dismissed such speculation, telling the Backstage Boxengasse podcast: “No, I can’t imagine that.

“Lewis is 40 and has certain expectations. First, the financial expectations are high. And second - how long can he still do this? How long will he want to? I think his level is still good, but whether it’s as good as it used to be - nobody really knows.

“And when I look at this year’s rookies - [Oliver] Bearman is doing a great job, [Isack] Hadjar is doing a great job, [Kimi] Antonelli too when things click - and we’ve already talked about [Gabriel] Bortoleto.

“That’s four drivers you could realistically consider. And others like Alex Dunne and Arvid Lindblad are coming up in Red Bull’s system. So if anything, I think the young guys will get a chance to establish themselves.

“I would bet on the future. I’d be hated for this, but if I were a team boss, I’d go for a young driver with potential. Someone you can shape, someone adaptable. Because I know from my own experience, the older you get, the more set in your ways you become.

"And for a racing driver, that means needing a specific car setup to be fast. You’re less flexible, less able to adapt to what you’ve got. Then you start fiddling with settings… and that point comes for every driver. The only question is: How far along is Lewis already?”

Schumacher’s verdict on whether Hamilton could retire

Hamilton’s cryptic comments in Hungary have raised questions about his future and whether he could quit F1 altogether, something Schumacher reckons is more likely.

“That’s actually a pretty simple process. You watch your team-mate do something, and you try and try and try - and you just can’t get it to work," Schumacher said.

"At some point you think, ‘Well, I’ve tried everything with this car. The guy’s just better.’ And when you can’t find a way, self-doubt creeps in. Then you think: 'Why am I even doing this? I don’t enjoy it anymore. I’m leaving my family behind.' Okay, Lewis doesn’t have one - but friends and your circle. And then that process begins.

"Lewis is a very wealthy man. He might just say, ‘Alright, I’ll do something else. I’ll just make films now. That’s going well too - he’s involved in that new F1 movie. 'Why should I keep putting myself through this?’ And that’s a process that, at 40, is not far-fetched. You don't have to spend your life driving in circles.

"So yes - based on his statements, I could absolutely see him doing that. You know we've covered that only three months ago, when everybody was criticising us - me especially - why I think Lewis could retire. But now he is talking about that himself. Something has happened.

"I think: If he manages to turn things around, then it's old news. Sometimes it only takes one, two situations that can carry you going forward, that make you enjoy it again. Maybe it's like in soccer when you score a goal after a long time without a hit.

"This is the one ultimate lap for a racing driver - to achieve that lap and win a podium that nobody believed you could do. When this happens, fine. But if not, then I wouldn't rule out Lewis quitting at the end of the year.”