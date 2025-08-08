Fabio Quartararo says his next MotoGP contract will only be for a bike capable of winning from day one, after previously renewing with Yamaha for what remains an under-development project.

Quartararo showed his faith in Yamaha by signing a renewal for 2025 and 2026 seasons, but he has become increasingly frustrated with a lack of progress from the Japanese manufacturer in recent months.

While the Frenchman has scored four pole positions and one podium so far on the improved M1 in 2025, Yamaha has dropped to last place in the constructors’ championship, behind homegrown rival Honda.

Yamaha is also developing a new V4 engine in the background that will bring it in line with the other four manufacturers, but the litmus test of its revamped engineering team would be the 2027 regulations that have the potential to reset the competitive formbook in MotoGP.

Asked if he is willing to follow in the footsteps of Marc Marquez and walk away from a big-money contract behind to get hold of a more competitive bike, Quartararo told AS: “Let's see, in the end, I always want to put the sporting first, but they don't have to fool you financially. In the future, I will put the sporting first.”

Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez had a valid deal with Honda until the 2024 season but tore up the contract a year early to move to Gresini Ducati, forgoing tens of millions euros in the process.

Quartararo, the 2021 MotoGP champion, is also believed to be on a lucrative contract at Yamaha which a satellite team wouldn’t be able to match.

The 26-year-old clarified that his decision to stay with Yamaha wasn’t driven entirely by salary, but a chance to lead a project - something that won’t be enough next time as he targets a race-winning bike from day one.

“[The contract renewal] wasn't only for the money but also for the project, but for the future I don't want a project but a bike that is ready, that I get on and that from the first race I can fight to win.”

Quartararo’s former teammate Maverick Vinales terminated his contract with Yamaha a year early and was due to leave at the end of the 2021 season, before the Austrian GP engine controversy led to him being immediately dropped by the team.

Viñales has since said he wishes he had stayed at Yamaha for 2022, and also regrets turning down an offer from Ducati to partner Andrea Dovizioso for 2019-20.

However, Quartararo dismissed the significance of Viñales’ choices, saying every rider must follow their own career path.

“Each person is as they are and I don't take any of those phrases,” he said. “I always ask for advice from my family and the people who are with me, but you have to do what you feel.

“Many people have told me to go here or go there, but if I want to stay here, even if it is a very big mistake, I decide. And if I want to go somewhere, I don't regret it.”