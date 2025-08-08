Marc Marquez has looked unbeatable lately in MotoGP.

He has won 10 races in a row, and sits atop the MotoGP standings, with a ninth world championship now inevitable.

But with half of the 2025 to come - including at some flyaway circuits - his rivals will still be intent to stop his winning streak.

Crash.net experts pick the rider who will next beat Marquez, and where it might happen…

One circuit 'is a step into the unknown for everyone'

Peter McLaren: Beating a mistake-free Marc Marquez on the same brand of bike is proving a tall order. Assuming no unpredictable weather, the best chance of stopping him likely lies in having a technical advantage, such as another manufacturer exploiting the tyres more effectively.

At Brno, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi were best of the rest behind Marquez. Between the two, Bezzecchi has already claimed a MotoGP win at Silverstone and has shown himself to be the more consistent podium threat.

Where could it happen? While Bezzecchi’s previous winning venues are already behind us, Barcelona (September 5-7) is a track where Aprilia has historically excelled, with race victories in the hands of Aleix Espargaro. Then it’s the new Hungarian Grand Prix (August 22-24), which will be a step into the unknown for everyone and another opportunity for a surprise.

Lewis Duncan: In theory, should Marc Marquez be unable to win a grand prix then the pieces will be picked up by either Alex Marquez or Pecco Bagnaia. That was true at the Americas and Spanish Grands Prix already this year.

But the Czech Grand Prix saw just two Ducatis inside the top 10 and general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has been sounding warnings of a greater threat from rival brands.

Only one other manufacturer has been able to win in dry conditions this year outside of Ducati and that was Aprilia. Marco Bezzecchi’s Silverstone victory came on a weekend in which Ducati was not at its strongest in the grand prix.

At Assen he was Marc Marquez’s closest challenger in the main race and gave the Ducati rider a good push at the Czech Grand Prix. Clearly, the Aprilia is the second-best bike on the grid right now and Bezzecchi has already been praised this year by Marquez for his speed.

Keen to keep building on that momentum especially with team-mate Jorge Martin back, Bezzecchi should begin the second half of the season as he ended the first and be a thorn in Ducati’s side.

Marc Marquez reminded of circuit where he has never seen the chequered flag

Marco Bezzecchi

Derry Munikartono: Right now, Marc Marquez is in a league of his own. He’s dominated across a variety of tracks—including those traditionally seen as his weak spots, like Lusail, Mugello, and Assen—making it increasingly difficult to see anyone stopping his charge.

But if there’s a crack in the armor, a few riders have already shown they can capitalize. Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez both hold that distinction—they've beaten Marc this season, albeit in races where Marc crashed out. That detail matters, but it also speaks to their ability to pressure him into mistakes. Crucially, they ride dominant Ducati machinery, so they’re not fighting from behind on equipment. In pure performance terms, they might actually have the best shot at dethroning him on any given Sunday.

That said, if we’re talking consistency and tenacity over a single brilliant moment, Marco Bezzecchi still deserves serious consideration. He’s been Marc’s shadow lately—running him close at Assen, Sachsenring (Sprint), and Brno—and while he hasn’t sealed the deal yet after the Silverstone win, his upward trajectory and feel for the Aprilia are clear.

As for where someone might finally beat Marc? The smart money would be on Mandalika. The Lombok circuit remains the one place Marc has never seen the checkered flag—whether through crashes or mechanical misfortune. It’s physically punishing, low-grip, and unpredictable—just the kind of place where his dominance could falter. Whether it’s Pecco, Álex, or Bez waiting in the wings, Mandalika might just be the best shot anyone has at stopping #93 this season.

Jordan Moreland: Difficult to predict! I think it will be Alex Marquez at Barcelona in September, great performance on his first outing on the GP24 in testing last November, loves the circuit, home race... Surely he can take it to Marc there.

Alex Whitworth: If you look at Austria, and the record of Francesco Bagnaia there and the record of Marc Marquez there, the Spaniard’s winning run will end in Spielberg.

But Marquez’s winless record in Austria is largely down to the machinery he has ridden there – which has either been old or not designed for the kind of corners that the Red Bull Ring is mostly comprised of.

As for Bagnaia, he’s not the rider he has been in the past.

So, where else can Marquez be beat? Barcelona is not his strongest track but he went 14th-to-third there last year in the GP. Sepang is similarly tricky for Marquez, but he was the third-best rider there last year on the GP23.

To be honest, I don’t see Marquez being beaten straight-up again this year, so your best bet is some weirdness in the fly-aways. Of course, he’s quite good in tricky conditions, too, so that’s no guarantee either.