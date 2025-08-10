Jorge Martin shown a crystal ball with bold MotoGP predictions made

Crash.net experts predict how Jorge Martin will fare in the second half of 2025

How Jorge Martin will fare in the second half of the 2025 MotoGP season will be one of the top talking points.

The reigning MotoGP champion, he has finished just a single grand prix this year since winning the 2024 title with Pramac Ducati.

Martin was injured badly during preseason with Aprilia and missed the start of the year. He returned at Qatar and got injured again.

Meanwhile, the saga over whether he will quit Aprilia next year has come and gone. He intends to stay, he insists.

Martin will return to an impressive bike which teammate Marco Bezzecchi used to win at Silverstone, and put on the Brno podium.

The focus shifts back to how good Martin’s results can be after the summer break - can he realistically achieve race wins or podiums?

Crash.net experts predict the future…

Three circuits identified for big Jorge Martin results

Derry Munikartono: After a turbulent start to his debut year with Aprilia—marked by injury setbacks and contractual drama—Jorge Martin enters the second half of the 2025 season with both something to prove and something to reclaim. Having only raced at two Grands Prix so far—Qatar, where he was unfortunately re-injured, and Brno just before the summer break—Martin has effectively missed the bulk of the calendar. But now that he’s back, fully recovered, and starting his adaptation to the demanding RS-GP, there’s cautious optimism around his potential resurgence. Given his raw talent and racecraft, it wouldn’t be surprising if Martin gradually closed the gap to teammate Marco Bezzecchi, perhaps even matching his pace by season’s end.

Off-track, Martin’s time away was no less dramatic. Frustrated by the lack of riding time in the middle of his lengthy rehabilitation, he and his manager, Albert Valera, explored activating a performance-related exit clause. Aprilia pushed back hard, asserting the validity of his contract through 2026 and prepared to escalate the dispute to court if needed. Ultimately, Martin confirmed that he would remain with Aprilia for 2026 in Brno, though he didn’t shy away from stating he had no regrets about his attempt to leave. It was a contentious episode, but one that highlighted just how difficult the emotional and physical toll had been during his injury-plagued season. If Martin can now find his rhythm and turn adversity into result, he might still finish 2025 on a high note—and reshape the narrative around his time in Noale.

Peter McLaren: It might take Jorge Martin three or four rounds to fully make up for lost time, but I’d be surprised if he isn’t a close match for Marco Bezzecchi in the second half of the year.

That would mean podiums and potentially a race win. Martin has been very strong at tracks such as Misano, Indonesia and Portimao in the past.

Jordan Moreland: I expect him to finish regularly inside the top ten, and I do think it is possible he will score a podium in the Grand Prix. But my big prediction is that he is going to win a Sprint race during the flyaway rounds.

'Podiums - if not more...'

Lewis Duncan: Aprilia does really appear to have pulled off the impossible in forcing a rider who wanted to leave for 2026 honour his contract while at the same time said rider is seemingly motivated to push himself on the bike.

Jorge Martin’s return at the Czech Grand Prix was incredibly encouraging. Not only does the atmosphere within the Aprilia camp look pretty strong, the reigning world champion was competitive.

Given his lack of miles on the bike this year, for Martin to lap just over half a second per lap off the pace of his second-placed team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in the main race at Brno is a really good starting point.

Now fully fit and on an Aprilia that looks to be the second-best bike on the grid, Martin’s form at Brno suggests this is a rider/bike combination capable of podiums at least later on in the season - if not more.

Alex Whitworth: Jorge Martin’s return to MotoGP in Brno was long awaited but successful nonetheless. His Czech Grand Prix, in particular, was very good, ending in seventh.

It’s difficult to say exactly how it will go in the second half of the season – the Aprilia thing has not exactly gone as expected to now – but perhaps he can start to approach the level of Marco Bezzecchi by the end of the year, and that means podiums.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Jordan Moreland
Social Media Manager
Jordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer.
Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

