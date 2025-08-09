Zero doubt as experts pick MotoGP manufacturer who have nailed development path

Crash.net experts pick MotoGP brand who will be most pleased with package improvements

Aprilia
Aprilia

Ducati have faced more and more competition from their rivals at the most recent MotoGP rounds.

Granted, the Italian manufacturer who have dominated the premier class for the past two years have fielded two fewer motorcycles on the grid in 2025.

But only having two bikes in the top 10 at the Czech MotoGP - for the first time in 66 races - hints at Ducati's rivals improving.

Yamaha, with two extra riders in a new satellite team, and Honda have shown major steps forward from the doldrums they were recently in.

KTM enjoyed their best round most recently at Brno, while Aprilia won at Silverstone.

Crash.net experts pick the one manufacturer who should be most pleased with their development path…

'Consistent speed at varied circuits'

Aprilia
Aprilia

Alex Whitworth: KTM and Aprilia both had solid races in Brno but only Aprilia has shown consistent podium speed over numerous races at varied circuits.

Austria will be a real test of the 2025 RS-GP and the way it has developed, as the Noale bike has generally struggled at that particular stop-start layout, but in general it has been Aprilia that has emerged as Ducati’s most likely challenger so far this year.

Having been missing their star rider all season, and for most of the preseason, it’s been a good opening half of the year for Aprilia, despite a difficult first few rounds.

Peter McLaren: Aprilia. They were last in the constructors’ standings after Jerez and have been without star signing Jorge Martin, who was supposed to lead development, for most of the season – but have bounced back strongly.

Marco Bezzecchi has stepped up in style as team leader, taking Aprilia to victory at Silverstone and claiming regular podiums in recent rounds. They are also now second in the constructors' standings behind only Ducati. 

Credit must also go to Fabiano Sterlacchini, who is new to the technical director role this year after Romano Albesiano departed for Honda.

Lewis Duncan: Every manufacturer looks to have been able to take a step forward relative to Ducati this season, though none look to be as consistently competitive after the opening half of the campaign as Aprilia has.

The Italian manufacturer has had arguably the hardest season of any of the brands, having missed world champion Jorge Martin for most of this year and trying to forge ahead with a fresh face in Marco Bezzecchi.

But its victory at the British Grand Prix, albeit slightly fortunate due to Fabio Quartararo’s mechanical dramas, was very much proof that Aprilia has not only a good rider in its ranks but a solid package.

On his return to racing, Martin remarked that the RS-GP was a clear step forward from the bike he briefly rode in the Qatar Grand Prix before injuring himself again. In recent rounds, Aprilia appears to have cured its one-lap issues while maintaining its strong race pace.

As such, Bezzecchi won at Silverstone, was on the podium in both races at Assen, on course for another grand prix rostrum in Germany before a crash and was second in Czechia in the main race.

It took KTM until Czechia to get onto the podium, and how much of that was a result of the ultra-grippy asphalt remains to be seen. Honda and Yamaha have shown flashes of speed, but remain too inconsistent.

'Stayed true to philosophy', did not copy Ducati

Aprilia
Aprilia

Derry Munikartono: Aprilia, obviously. Japanese manufacturers might have made such visible, and tangible progress in 2025, but Aprilia is in better position to fight for the top. After years of lingering just outside the top tier, Aprilia has finally broken through as a genuine contender—not just in flashes, but week in and week out. 

The RS-GP has evolved into one of the most complete packages on the grid: agile, balanced, and increasingly adaptable across a variety of circuits. Their technical leap is evident in the performances of Marco Bezzecchi, who’s emerged as a consistent podium threat and even a race winner, despite being new to the team. Even with Jorge Martin missing much of the season due to injury, Aprilia hasn’t stalled; in fact, Bezzecchi has played a central role in guiding the bike's development forward.

What’s particularly impressive is how Aprilia managed to close the gap to Ducati without mimicking them entirely. 

They've stayed true to their engineering philosophy—developing aero which has been their strongest point even compared to Ducati. With Martin now back in action and expected to ramp up his pace, Aprilia’s trajectory only looks stronger. Among all the manufacturers, Aprilia stands out not just for their results, but for how close they are to the dominant Ducati.

Jordan Moreland: Aprilia, they've identified themselves as the 2nd best in MotoGP, after a really tough start to the season. Securing Martin's future and getting him to believe in the project has been a big win for the brand. Bezzecchi has been outstanding for them, a real asset that they can be proud of.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Jordan Moreland
Social Media Manager
Jordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer.
Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Analysis: Oscar Piastri "not concerned" by shrinking F1 lead, but should he be?
39m ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez sets fresh MotoGP target which no longer involves Marc Marquez
39m ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
Explained: Theory that Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen rumours “good for both sides”
2h ago
Toto Wolff
MotoGP News
I beat Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, I have to remind myself...
2h ago
Vinales, Rossi
F1 News
Martin Brundle tells Lewis Hamilton “it was best unsaid” as worry grows
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP Feature
Zero doubt as experts pick MotoGP manufacturer who have nailed development path
5h ago
Aprilia
MotoGP Feature
This is the next MotoGP rider to beat Marc Marquez, and where he'll do it...
17h ago
Marc Marquez
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Practice Results
18h ago
Danny Kent, BSB, 2025
MotoGP News
The key skill where Pecco Bagnaia is now “one of the worst” in MotoGP
18h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati
F1 News
Aston Martin’s ‘phenomenal’ F1 turnaround in Hungary explained
20h ago
Fernando Alonso scored his best result of the season