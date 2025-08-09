MotoGP overachiever so far? Eye-opening names rival Alex Marquez

Crash.net experts pick the MotoGP overachiever of 2025 so far

Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez

There are several contenders from various manufacturers as we debated MotoGP’s overachiever at the summer break.

Alex Marquez is sitting second in the MotoGP standings which is his personal-best, but there are other riders who have arguably performed even further above expectations.

Because of the domination of MotoGP in 2025 by Marc Marquez, some of these underdog stories have gone under-the-radar.

But there are multiple riders who have performed better that critics might have predicted in the first half of this season.

Crash.net experts select one rider each for special attention for overachieving…

'Ducati wanted him for a reason'

Lewis Duncan: Fermin Aldeguer’s Ducati deal came just before a final Moto2 season in which he failed to build on the momentum of his sophomore campaign, leading to questions over just how ready the 20-year-old actually was for his MotoGP debut.

But Ducati wanted him for a reason and from the off showed good promise before putting a string of strong results together from the Qatar Grand Prix onwards. Cracking the top five in both races at Lusail, he followed that up with a fifth in the Spanish Grand Prix sprint, a double podium at Le Mans and another sprint rostrum at Aragon.

After 12 rounds, Aldeguer’s progression under Frankie Carchedi’s guidance has seen him maintain a top 10 placement in the standings and a 46-point gap over Ai Ogura - the reigning Moto2 world champion - in the rookie of the year battle.

Peter McLaren: Alex Marquez. I don’t think anyone would have predicted the size of the step forward he’s made this season. Seventeen podiums from 24 races (Sprints and Grands Prix), including a maiden MotoGP win at Jerez and inflicting Marc Marquez’s only head-to-head defeat so far in the Sprint at Silverstone. 

If he can hold onto second in the world championship, that would be a fantastic achievement for a satellite rider on a year-old bike.

Alex Whitworth: The obvious answer is Alex Marquez but I think it has to be Raul Fernandez. There’s not a chance I’d have had Fernandez down for being a regular top-six contender by the end of the first half of the season, yet he has been.

It was a tough start to the year for Fernandez, especially in contrast to his rookie teammate, Ai Ogura, but since the Aragon Test he has improved considerably.

'Thrown into a leadership role sooner than expected'

Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi

Derry Munikartono: Without question, Marco Bezzecchi on the Aprilia. Thrown into a leadership role sooner than anticipated, Bezzecchi became the unexpected cornerstone of Aprilia’s factory effort in 2025. His new teammate, Jorge Martin, was ruled out of pre-season testing due to injury and only briefly returned for the Qatar GP—the fourth round—before another setback forced him out again until just before the summer break at the Czech GP. 

That left Bezzecchi as the team’s main vocal point, not only leading on-track performance but also spearheading the RS-GP’s development.

Despite having very little prior experience with the bike, he rose to the challenge with impressive maturity and grit. His landmark victory at Silverstone, double podiums at Assen, and further top-three finishes in the Sachsenring Sprint and Sunday race in Brno weren’t just impressive—they were defiant statements of capability. 

Under immense pressure, Bezzecchi didn’t just survive; he thrived. Considering the steep learning curve, limited support early in the season, and the weight of a factory rider’s responsibilities, his performance makes him the standout achiever of the 2025 MotoGP season so far.

Jordan Moreland: When you look at the improvement from 2024 to 2025, Alex Marquez is the obvious answer. 

His performances in the first half of the season have been brilliant, consistently the closest challenger to his brother, consistently beating Pecco Bagnaia, and consolidating his position inside the top 3 of the Championship. I don't think Alex even expected to be this competitive in 2025.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Jordan Moreland
Social Media Manager
Jordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer.
Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

IndyCar Results
IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Practice Two Results
52m ago
Colton Herta at the Grand Prix of Portland
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (1)
57m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton tell-tale sign spotted that has knock-on effect to Ferrari F1 woe
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP overachiever so far? Eye-opening names rival Alex Marquez
1h ago
Alex Marquez
IndyCar News
Christian Lundgaard and Santino Ferrucci handed penalties ahead of IndyCar Portland race
1h ago
Christian Lundgaard will take a six place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change.

More News

F1 News
One F1 driver braced for “painful” second half of F1 2025 season
3h ago
Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto
MotoGP News
Honda hunt down Aprilia and KTM as MotoGP's development battle gets serious
3h ago
Marini, Zarco, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Here's how Alex Palou can claim his fourth IndyCar title at Portland
4h ago
Here's how Palou can win his fourth title in Portland.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Qualifying Results
4h ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
F1 News
Fernando Alonso told an under-the-radar tweak will provide big Aston Martin gains
5h ago
Fernando Alonso