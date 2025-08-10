Starting grid for 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland race: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland:

Position Driver Team Tyre choice 1 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Alternate 2 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Alternate 3 Will Power Team Penske Alternate 4 David Malukas A.J Foyt Primary 5 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Primary 6 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Primary 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Primary 8 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Primary 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Primary 10 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Alternate 11 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Alternate 12 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Racing Primary 13 Colton Herta Andretti Global Primary 14 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Racing Primary 15 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Alternate 16 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Primary 17 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Primary 18 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Primary 19 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Alternate 20 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Primary 21 Santino Ferrucci A.J Foyt Primary 22 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Racing Primary 23 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Primary 24 Callum Ilott Prema Racing Primary 25 Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing Primary 26 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing Primary 27 Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing Primary

Although Christian Lundgaard won the extra championship point on Saturday after he set the fastest lap in the Fast Six, a six-place grid drop for an unapproved engine change will see him start seventh.

This moves his teammate and the last championship contender against Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward, onto pole for today's race while the Spanish driver will start fifth.

Palou made a late mistake in the Fast Six which saw him lock up his right front tyre into Turn 12 and go into the wall.

Lucky to bounce off it, Palou's fastest lap time which had put him in fourth, was deleted for bringing out the yellow and meant he qualified sixth.

A bad start to his weekend, Palou can win the championship in Portland if he beats O'Ward. However, if the Mexican driver wins and Palou finishes fifth, it will roll on to Milwaukee.

Lundgaard's penalty moves Alexander Rossi into the top six after he fractionally missed out on being in the Fast Six after a late mistake on his lap saw him lose time.

The Arrow McLaren driver wasn't the only driver who took a fifth engine in Portland with both Santino Ferrucci and multiple IndyCar champion, Josef Newgarden, also given penalties for unapproved engine changes. All three are powered by Chevrolet powertrains.

Ferrucci had qualified 15th but will now start 21st while Newgarden qualified ninth and will start 15th.

Kyffin Simpson seems to have also taken a penalty after he qualified 12th and will now start 18th.

The penalties has moved up majority of the grid at least one position but the biggest winners are Colton Herta and Louis Foster.

Herta qualified 16th and will now start 13th while Foster qualified 17th and will now start 14th.