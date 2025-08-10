Starting grid for 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland race: How the race will begin

Here's how the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland will start.

Christian Lundgaard with his P1 award.
© IndyCar

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland:

PositionDriverTeamTyre choice
1Pato O'WardArrow McLarenAlternate
2Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank RacingAlternate
3Will PowerTeam PenskeAlternate
4David MalukasA.J FoytPrimary
5Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingPrimary
6Alexander RossiEd Carpenter RacingPrimary
7Christian LundgaardArrow McLarenPrimary
8Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank RacingPrimary
9Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingPrimary
10Marcus EricssonAndretti GlobalAlternate
11Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeAlternate
12Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman RacingPrimary
13Colton HertaAndretti GlobalPrimary
14Louis FosterRahal Letterman RacingPrimary
15Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeAlternate
16Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter RacingPrimary
17Nolan SiegelArrow McLarenPrimary
18Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi RacingPrimary
19Kyle KirkwoodAndretti GlobalAlternate
20Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger RacingPrimary
21Santino FerrucciA.J FoytPrimary
22Graham RahalRahal Letterman RacingPrimary
23Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne RacingPrimary
24Callum IlottPrema RacingPrimary
25Robert ShwartzmanPrema RacingPrimary
26Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger RacingPrimary
27Jacob AbelDale Coyne RacingPrimary

Although Christian Lundgaard won the extra championship point on Saturday after he set the fastest lap in the Fast Six, a six-place grid drop for an unapproved engine change will see him start seventh.

This moves his teammate and the last championship contender against Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward, onto pole for today's race while the Spanish driver will start fifth.

Palou made a late mistake in the Fast Six which saw him lock up his right front tyre into Turn 12 and go into the wall.

Lucky to bounce off it, Palou's fastest lap time which had put him in fourth, was deleted for bringing out the yellow and meant he qualified sixth.

A bad start to his weekend, Palou can win the championship in Portland if he beats O'Ward. However, if the Mexican driver wins and Palou finishes fifth, it will roll on to Milwaukee.

Lundgaard's penalty moves Alexander Rossi into the top six after he fractionally missed out on being in the Fast Six after a late mistake on his lap saw him lose time.

The Arrow McLaren driver wasn't the only driver who took a fifth engine in Portland with both Santino Ferrucci and multiple IndyCar champion, Josef Newgarden, also given penalties for unapproved engine changes. All three are powered by Chevrolet powertrains.

Ferrucci had qualified 15th but will now start 21st while Newgarden qualified ninth and will start 15th.

Kyffin Simpson seems to have also taken a penalty after he qualified 12th and will now start 18th.

The penalties has moved up majority of the grid at least one position but the biggest winners are Colton Herta and Louis Foster.

Herta qualified 16th and will now start 13th  while Foster qualified 17th and will now start 14th.

