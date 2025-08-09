Christian Lundgaard and Santino Ferrucci handed penalties ahead of IndyCar Portland race

Both Christian Lundgaard and Santino Ferrucci have been handed penalties for illegal engine changes.

Christian Lundgaard will take a six place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change.
© IndyCar

Yesterday's fastest driver, Christian Lundgaard, and AJ Foyt driver, Santino Ferrucci have both been handed a six-grid penalty for tomorrow's IndyCar race in Portland.

The penalty has been given after both drivers were found to have made unapproved engine changes ahead of Practice Two and the rest of the weekend.

Lundgaard topped Practice One yesterday with a 58.5320s lap time while Ferrucci found himself at the other end of the pack in 23rd with a lap time of 59.2131s.

The AJ Foyt driver had an eventual session after his car caught on fire 

The Arrow McLaren driver, who finished second at the last race in Laguna Seca, seemed positive and energised following a week break after Monterey.

"It's been really nice everybody to have a nice little weekend off, regroup, recharge," Lundgaard said to Fox.

"I also spoke about the mental capacity of these people on this crew. There is no racing without the truckies, there is no racing without the mechanics, and  think we all needed that a little bit of a week off. 

"Luckily, we get another one next week so if we can execute this weekend and carry this momentum, I think we can, we can have a good, good end to the season."

Lundgaard's engine change saw him take his five engine of the season.

It has been confirmed that Ferrucci had to take another engine after a cracked engine block was discovered.

Fox commentator Will Buxton has warned on X that more engine penalties are expected this weekend.

