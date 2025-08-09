IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Practice Two Results

Colton Herta topped Practice Two after with a lap time of 58.423s closely followed by Chip Ganassi driver, Alex Palou.

Palou, who is looking to take his fourth title at Portland, was 0.020s slower than the Andretti driver with Palou's teammate, Scott Dixon, only 0.049s behind the Spaniard in third.

121 points ahead of Arrow McLaren driver, Pato O'Ward, Palou needs to be 108 points ahead of the Mexican driver by the end of this weekend in order to clinch the title with two race weekends to go.

O'Ward looked to struggle throughout the session sat at the back of the pack after running what seemed to a race simulation.

Putting in competitive lap times in the second half of the session, he crossed the line in 11th after setting a 58.722s as his fastest lap time.

Only three-tenths off Herta's best lap, it seems it will be very tight to make it into the Fast Six in qualifying later today.

Josef Newgarden's difficult season seemed to get worse after his car was towed away from pit road by his team and towards the paddock.

A Chevrolet powered car, speculation has suggested that Newgarden will join a growing list of drivers who will have to take a fifth engine in Portland which will mean a six place grid drop for tomorrow's race.

Josef Newgarden's No. 2 was pushed behind the wall before the end of Practice 2. pic.twitter.com/vpIsNKgS7C — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 9, 2025

Both Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard and AJ Foyt driver, Santino Ferrucci, have already had to change engines. Both are also supplied powertrains by Chevy.

Lundgaard finished first in Practice one on Friday but could only manager seventh in Practice Two. His lap time of a 58.631 was marginally slower than his Practice One time.

Ferrucci finished 24th and not improving his Practice One placement after he finished 23rd yesterday following his car catching alight.

While Newgarden had to sit out, his teammate, Scott Mclaughlin kept his middle finger busy by showing it to both Devlin DeFrancesco and Ferrucci.

DeFrancesco blocked McLaughlin going into Turn One after coming out of the pits while Santino received it from the Kiwi when overtaking after both were caught in traffic.

McLaughlin and DeFrancesco have fallen out a few times already this year, most notable at Thermal after a bold move by the Rahal Letterman driver saw him take them both out of the race.

Out of the car, the two came to blows on pit road arguing over who was to blame despite a penalty already handed to DeFrancesco for the incident.

McLaughlin finished 16th after setting a lap time of 58.814.