Pato O'Ward referenced by US Homeland Security to promote detention Centre

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward and IndyCar officials have spoken out after US Homeland Security posted a promotion for their new 'Speedway Slammer' in Indiana on X.

The post included a car with the number 5 on it which is the same as O'Ward's who is the only Mexican driver within the series.

O'Ward had been made first aware of the post when a friend texted him about it.

According to the Guardian, on Wednesday O'Ward commented: "It caught a lot of people off guard. Definitely caught me off guard.

“I was just a little bit shocked at the coincidences of that and, you know, of what it means. I don’t think it made a lot of people proud, to say the least.

"I haven’t really read into it too much because I don’t think I want to.”

An AI-generated post, the car be seen in front of a jail with the number 5 and "ICE" emblazoned on it.

IndyCar has said it was unaware of DHS' plans to use their name and imagery as part of their branding and asked for neither to be associated with the new detention centre.

#NEW: @DHSgov responds to @IndyCar asking their name and imagery not be associated with the new ICE detention facility coming to Indiana, called the “Speedway Slammer”



“An AI generated image of a car with 'ICE' on the side does not violate anyone’s intellectual property rights.… pic.twitter.com/i4RCYwYx9n — Kyla Russell (@KylaBRussell) August 6, 2025

DHS firmly responded that it would not change the post calling any suggestion to a connection "absurd".

"An AI generated image of a car with ‘ICE’ on the side does not violate anyone’s intellectual property rights", A DHS spokesperson retorted.

"Any suggestion to the contrary is absurd. DHS will continue promoting the ‘Speedway Slammer’ as a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration.”

Since this statement, DHS has removed the post and uploaded a different AI-generated image of the ICE IndyCar. The car no longer has a number 5 on the vehicle.



In a statement, IndyCar said: "We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of yesterday’s announcement.

"Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter.”

The "Speedway Slammer" will be a new detention centre in Indiana which plans to expand detention space in the state by 1,000 beds.