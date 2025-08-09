Pato O'Ward referenced by US Homeland Security to promote detention Centre

Mexican driver Pato O'Ward has been 'caught off guard' after US Homeland Security referenced the Mexican IndyCar driver to promote their new 'Speedway Slammer'.

Pato O'Ward at the Grand Prix of Monterey
Pato O'Ward at the Grand Prix of Monterey
© IndyCar

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward and IndyCar officials have spoken out after US Homeland Security posted a promotion for their new 'Speedway Slammer' in Indiana on X.

The post included a car with the number 5 on it which is the same as O'Ward's who is the only Mexican driver within the series.

O'Ward had been made first aware of the post when a friend texted him about it.

According to the Guardian, on Wednesday O'Ward commented: "It caught a lot of people off guard. Definitely caught me off guard.

“I was just a little bit shocked at the coincidences of that and, you know, of what it means. I don’t think it made a lot of people proud, to say the least.

"I haven’t really read into it too much because I don’t think I want to.”

An AI-generated post, the car be seen in front of a jail with the number 5 and "ICE" emblazoned on it.

IndyCar has said it was unaware of DHS' plans to use their name and imagery as part of their branding and asked for neither to be associated with the new detention centre.

DHS firmly responded that it would not change the post calling any suggestion to a connection "absurd".

"An AI generated image of a car with ‘ICE’ on the side does not violate anyone’s intellectual property rights", A DHS spokesperson retorted. 

"Any suggestion to the contrary is absurd. DHS will continue promoting the ‘Speedway Slammer’ as a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration.”

Since this statement, DHS has removed the post and uploaded a different AI-generated image of the ICE IndyCar. The car no longer has a number 5 on the vehicle.


In a statement, IndyCar said: "We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of yesterday’s announcement. 

"Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter.”

The "Speedway Slammer" will be a new detention centre in Indiana which plans to expand detention space in the state by 1,000 beds.

 

In this article

Read More

Latest News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (1)
42m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton tell-tale sign spotted that has knock-on effect to Ferrari F1 woe
58m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP overachiever so far? Eye-opening names rival Alex Marquez
58m ago
Alex Marquez
IndyCar News
Christian Lundgaard and Santino Ferrucci handed penalties ahead of IndyCar Portland race
1h ago
Christian Lundgaard will take a six place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change.
F1 News
One F1 driver braced for “painful” second half of F1 2025 season
2h ago
Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto

More News

MotoGP News
Honda hunt down Aprilia and KTM as MotoGP's development battle gets serious
2h ago
Marini, Zarco, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Here's how Alex Palou can claim his fourth IndyCar title at Portland
4h ago
Here's how Palou can win his fourth title in Portland.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Qualifying Results
4h ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
F1 News
Fernando Alonso told an under-the-radar tweak will provide big Aston Martin gains
4h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin explains "what my father taught me" about decision-making for money
4h ago
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi