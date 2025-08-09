Will Power 'just wants to know' about IndyCar future as pressure mounts on Penske

Will Power shared that he 'just wants to know' if he will drive for Team Penske in 2026 as pressure mounts on the team to make a decision.

Former IndyCar champion Will Power has shared that he would like some certainty around his future after he is yet to sign a contract extension with Team Penske for 2026.

Still performing at a high level and the leading Penske car in the championship, Power has been rumoured to move to NASCAR next season with AJ Foyt driver, David Malukas, linked up to take his seat.

Speaking to BobPockrass, Power explained that he doesn't think anything will be announced until the last race season or even after.

"I don't think I'll know until after the end of, or during the weekend in Nashville", Power commented.

"I just want to know to be honest. I would like to know what I'm doing. 

"That would be nice, that's sort of the stress will be off me, you know, where am I driving? Am I driving at all?"

Racing in IndyCar since 2008, Power has two drivers' championships, 42 wins, 101 podiums, and 65 pole positions.

His last win was almost exactly a year ago in Portland.

Malukas has signed a multi-year deal with his current team, AJ Foyt, and has remained unwilling to discuss any suggestion of a move to Penske.

In the media pen at Portland, Malukas described his situation as "same old."

"As of right now, I signed a multi-year deal with Foyt. That’s where the trajectory goes right now.

“When it comes to the sponsorship, there’s an alliance between Foyt and Penske. Obviously that transcends through sponsorship as well.”

As reported by Crash.net, Power has expressed interest in NASCAR but believes it would be "very tough" for him to adjust to.

However, even when entertaining the suggestion, Power was keen to show that he is just "trying to keep" his seat in IndyCar.

 

 

