IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca

Updated IndyCar drivers' world championship standings following the 2025 Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.

Alex Palou has extended his lead in the championship.
Here are the updated IndyCar drivers' world championship standings following the 2025 Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca:
 

 
1Alex Palou590
2Pato O'Ward469
3Scott Dixon392
4Kyle Kirkwood377
5Christian Lundgaard357
6Felix Rosenqvist315
7Colton Herta313
8Marcus Armstrong307
9Will Power289
10David Malukas276
11Rinus VeeKay259
12Scott McLaughlin259
13Santino Ferrucci248
14Christian Rasmussen239
15Josef Newgarden232
16Kyffin Simpson231
17Conor Daly215
18Alexander Rossi214
19Graham Rahal213
20Marcus Ericsson200
21Nolan Siegel181
22Louis Foster172
23Robert Shwartzman168
24Callum Ilott163
25Sting Ray Robb144
26Devlin DeFrancesco133
27Jacob Abel100
28Takuma Sato36
29Helio Castroneves20
30Ed Carpenter16
31Jack Harvey12
32Ryan Hunter-Reay10
33Kyle Larson6
34Marco Andretti5
 

 

Alex Palou has extended his lead at the front of the championship standings after his eighth win in 2025 IndyCar season as he makes his charge to become the driver with the most wins in a IndyCar season.

Sitting on a lofty 590 points, his gap over second place Pato O'Ward is now 121 points eradicating O'Ward's good work in Toronto. Although he started in second, O'ward slipped down the order in the middle stint of the race. He recovered to fourth overall but the result has significantly hurt his championship hopes.

Palou could have finished second in every race to O'Ward after Toronto and still won the championship. With this result, O'Ward's recent hopes that he could become the 2025 world champion could be seen as short lived.

Scott Dixon has moved to third in the championship after Kyle Kirkwood continues to have a trying end to his season.

The only other winner this season until Dixon won in Mid-Ohio, Kirkwood has slowly slipped down the championship standings in the last few races.

Originally considered Palou's main rival, his poor race in Laguna Seca has seems to have written him off completely for another year.

Kirkwood finished 16th after he shunted Rinus VeeKay at Turn 3 and sent the Dutch driver flying off the track.

Sitting on 377 points, Dixon's fifth place finish puts him on a total of 392 points.

Dixon started the race in 19th and, through a clever strategy to pit early which was helped by Cautions, he jumped his way through the field and almost beat O'Ward.

Although Christian Lundgaard remains fifth after his second place finish, Kirkwood might begin to worry that he could close in on him in the final stages of the season with only 20 points separating the two.

Colton Herta's seventh has moved the Andretti driver passed Marcus Armstrong into seventh while Josef Newgarden has moved himself into 15th.

Newgarden overtook Kyffin Simpson in the standings who punted Felix Rosenqvist off the track in the opening of the race.

The result has moved Simpson from 14th to 16th.
 

