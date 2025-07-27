Here are the updated IndyCar drivers' world championship standings following the 2025 Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca:



1 Alex Palou 590 2 Pato O'Ward 469 3 Scott Dixon 392 4 Kyle Kirkwood 377 5 Christian Lundgaard 357 6 Felix Rosenqvist 315 7 Colton Herta 313 8 Marcus Armstrong 307 9 Will Power 289 10 David Malukas 276 11 Rinus VeeKay 259 12 Scott McLaughlin 259 13 Santino Ferrucci 248 14 Christian Rasmussen 239 15 Josef Newgarden 232 16 Kyffin Simpson 231 17 Conor Daly 215 18 Alexander Rossi 214 19 Graham Rahal 213 20 Marcus Ericsson 200 21 Nolan Siegel 181 22 Louis Foster 172 23 Robert Shwartzman 168 24 Callum Ilott 163 25 Sting Ray Robb 144 26 Devlin DeFrancesco 133 27 Jacob Abel 100 28 Takuma Sato 36 29 Helio Castroneves 20 30 Ed Carpenter 16 31 Jack Harvey 12 32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 10 33 Kyle Larson 6 34 Marco Andretti 5

Alex Palou has extended his lead at the front of the championship standings after his eighth win in 2025 IndyCar season as he makes his charge to become the driver with the most wins in a IndyCar season.

Sitting on a lofty 590 points, his gap over second place Pato O'Ward is now 121 points eradicating O'Ward's good work in Toronto. Although he started in second, O'ward slipped down the order in the middle stint of the race. He recovered to fourth overall but the result has significantly hurt his championship hopes.

Palou could have finished second in every race to O'Ward after Toronto and still won the championship. With this result, O'Ward's recent hopes that he could become the 2025 world champion could be seen as short lived.

Scott Dixon has moved to third in the championship after Kyle Kirkwood continues to have a trying end to his season.

The only other winner this season until Dixon won in Mid-Ohio, Kirkwood has slowly slipped down the championship standings in the last few races.

Originally considered Palou's main rival, his poor race in Laguna Seca has seems to have written him off completely for another year.

Kirkwood finished 16th after he shunted Rinus VeeKay at Turn 3 and sent the Dutch driver flying off the track.

Sitting on 377 points, Dixon's fifth place finish puts him on a total of 392 points.

Dixon started the race in 19th and, through a clever strategy to pit early which was helped by Cautions, he jumped his way through the field and almost beat O'Ward.

Although Christian Lundgaard remains fifth after his second place finish, Kirkwood might begin to worry that he could close in on him in the final stages of the season with only 20 points separating the two.

Colton Herta's seventh has moved the Andretti driver passed Marcus Armstrong into seventh while Josef Newgarden has moved himself into 15th.

Newgarden overtook Kyffin Simpson in the standings who punted Felix Rosenqvist off the track in the opening of the race.

The result has moved Simpson from 14th to 16th.

